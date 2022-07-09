ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHTSA to investigate Florida Tesla crash that killed 2

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety watchdog is sending investigators to another Tesla crash, this time one that killed two people along Interstate 75 in Florida. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Friday that it sent a Special Crash Investigations team to probe the...

