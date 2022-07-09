Locke’s Mitch Kokai assesses surging N.C. private school enrollment
Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst, discusses a jump in...www.carolinajournal.com
Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst, discusses a jump in...www.carolinajournal.com
DEFUND PUBLIC SCHOOL. It’s a public child care, nothing more. Have parents pay for school, nothing free is respected, just drive through the hood!! You will see free is never respected
NO public school for any of my grandkids!!! I’m so proud of my children for protecting them from this government-driven indoctrination!! STAND UP, parents!! FIGHT for your kids!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Comments / 2