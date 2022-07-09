ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locke’s Mitch Kokai assesses surging N.C. private school enrollment

By Mitch Kokai
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst, discusses a jump in...

LoveTrump
3d ago

DEFUND PUBLIC SCHOOL. It’s a public child care, nothing more. Have parents pay for school, nothing free is respected, just drive through the hood!! You will see free is never respected

WAKE UP America!
3d ago

NO public school for any of my grandkids!!! I’m so proud of my children for protecting them from this government-driven indoctrination!! STAND UP, parents!! FIGHT for your kids!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Veronica Charnell Media

Does North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper Need to Modify The State Tenant and Landlord Law?

Some North Carolina Tenants feel there should be more protection against Landlords giving short notices for them to move. Imagine you are a resident living at an apartment complex for over a year. You recently renewed your lease, and you received a notice new management is now in charge of your apartment complex. Within a week or two, you receive a notice your rent is going up, or your lease will end in 30 days because management is no longer accepting Section 8 housing. Well, that is exactly what is happening to thousands of tenants in North Carolina. For low income families moving costs can be very expensive, and it can place a heavier burden on someone when they have to move in 30 days.
WITN

Judge: North Carolina voters with disabilities can choose who helps them

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A federal judge has blocked North Carolina laws that greatly restrict who can help people with disabilities seek absentee ballots and fill them out. U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle ruled this week in favor of Disability Rights North Carolina, which sued the State Board of Elections.
neusenews.com

Governor Cooper signs 19 Bills into Law, including NC Farm Act of 2022

RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law:. AN ACT TO MAKE VARIOUS CHANGES TO THE AGRICULTURAL LAWS OF THIS STATE. AN ACT IMPOSING SAFETY REQUIREMENTS FOR ELEVATORS IN CERTAIN RESIDENTIAL RENTAL ACCOMMODATIONS, AND DIRECTING THE BUILDING CODE COUNCIL TO AMEND THE STATE BUILDING CODE. House Bill 776:...
chathamjournal.com

Regulations on bar owners eased in stack of bills signed into North Carolina law

Raleigh, NC – N.C. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed 11 bills into law Thursday, the closely-watched state budget was not one of them. Among those measures that are now law is H.B. 768, the 2022 ABC Omnibus. It is designed to decrease regulations on bar owners and expand the freedom of alcohol transportation and sales. The House gave final passage to the bill on June 29 by a vote of 100-9.
chathamjournal.com

Keeping North Carolina schoolchildren safe

Raleigh, NC – We in North Carolina are fortunate to live in a state that has substantially improved its school safety infrastructure over the last decade. According to North Carolina House Republicans, lawmakers have approved over $500 million in school safety funding since 2013. This included nearly $300 million for school resource officers and $76 million for student mental health support, plus millions of dollars in new spending for equipment, training, and physical security measures to ensure that public schools have the resources needed to keep children safe during the school day.
Axios Charlotte

New North Carolina law removes membership requirement for private bars

A new North Carolina law that loosens certain alcohol restrictions should be a boon for business, according to some in the restaurant and bar industry. What’s happening: Gov. Cooper signed House Bill 768 into law on Thursday afternoon. Among other changes, the law removes the requirement that customers become “members” at private bars in North Carolina. […] The post New North Carolina law removes membership requirement for private bars appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WFAE

North Carolina's drought and its impact

Dry conditions have struck North Carolina this summer. According to the North Carolina State Climate Office, it is the driest start to the summer since 1999. This time last month, less than half of the state was designated “abnormally dry” by the National Integrated Drought Information System. That was mostly in the eastern part of the state. Now, more than 95% is covered and moderate drought conditions have moved west. It includes Charlotte and the surrounding area.
WBTW News13

New North Carolina law does away with bar memberships

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Bars that require memberships are a thing of the past in North Carolina. For decades, State Alcoholic Beverage Control laws required establishments’ owners to charge a small fee so that a potential patron could become a member and get beer, wine or a mixed drink. However, all that changed when […]
pctonline.com

Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed in North Carolina

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. - On June 29, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service (NCDA&CS) announced an infested area in Kernersville, a suburb of Winston-Salem in Forsyth County. Initial surveys indicate the infestation covers a 5-mile-radius area, indicating it’s likely been there for a couple of years before it was reported.
