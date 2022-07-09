West Virginia middle school gym teacher arrested for sexual abuse

(LOOTPRESS) – A Barboursville Middle School

gym teacher is arrested for sexual abuse.

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, Daniel Francis Miles, 49 of Barboursville, West Virginia was arrested for the crimes of Sexual Abuse by a Person of Trust and Sexual Abuse 3rd Degree. The charges are the result of a lengthy investigation by TFC S. N. Clagg.

Daniel Miles, a gym teacher at Barboursville Middle School was arraigned on the previously mentioned charges and has been released on bond.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.