ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barboursville, WV

West Virginia middle school gym teacher arrested for sexual abuse

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CsQpB_0gZbOHMO00

(LOOTPRESS) – A Barboursville Middle School

gym teacher is arrested for sexual abuse.

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, Daniel Francis Miles, 49 of Barboursville, West Virginia was arrested for the crimes of Sexual Abuse by a Person of Trust and Sexual Abuse 3rd Degree. The charges are the result of a lengthy investigation by TFC S. N. Clagg.

Daniel Miles, a gym teacher at Barboursville Middle School was arraigned on the previously mentioned charges and has been released on bond.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Thirty-one more lawsuits filed against former W.Va. Christian school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thirty-one more lawsuits have been filed against a former West Virginia Christian school. The newest suits filed against the former Miracle Meadows School in Salem were filed by ex-students represented by Charleston lawyer Ben Salango. Prior lawsuits over alleged child abuse and sexual abuse produced...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barboursville, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Francis, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Barboursville, WV
Lootpress

Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Michigan man was sentenced today to three years and five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 17, 2021,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Charleston Man Sentenced to Prison for Role in Multi-State Drug Ring

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ricky Lee Taylor, also known as “RT,” 58, of Charleston, was sentenced today to two years in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release, for his role in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other illegal drugs in the Huntington area.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Huntington becomes fourth West Virginia city to ban conversion therapy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington City Council on Monday night voted to ban conversion therapy in city limits for children under 18. The city joins Charleston, Morgantown and Wheeling as the only others in West Virginia to outlaw the practice of trying to change someone's sexual orientation or gender. These are practices that have been considered abusive by medical and mental health organizations.
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Violent Crime#Tfc S N Clagg
meigsindypress.com

Rutland PD Investigating Attempted Break-in

RUTLAND, Ohio – One person is suspected in an alleged attempted breaking and entering in Rutland,. According to a statement from the Rutland Police Department, 11 p.m. on July 7, 2022, Rutland PD responded to a 911 call reporting “a male believed to be armed with a gun attempting to break into a residence in the 100 block of North Main Street with occupants inside.”
RUTLAND, OH
Metro News

1 dead in Jackson County rollover crash

KENNA, W.Va. — One person is dead after a rollover crash along Interstate 77 South in Jackson County. It happened at mile marker 123 between the Goldtown and Kenna exits at around 9:40 a.m. Monday. Authorities said the wreck involved a sport utility vehicle. No other injuries were reported.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Vehicle rollover reported on Corridor G; one person injured

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 12:45 p.m., 7/11/20. One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash Monday afternoon on Corridor G, South Charleston police said. Officers did not have details on the extent of injuries. No other people were in the vehicle. Both lanes in...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Dispatchers say bread truck goes over hillside in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said a bread truck went over a hillside. The incident happened about 12:25 p.m. Tuesday at Martins Branch and Black Jack roads in Sissonville, Metro 911 said. The driver was out of the vehicle, and emergency medical services personnel were at...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Ambulance driver arrested after rollover crash

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A medical transport early Saturday morning ended with the driver of an ambulance in handcuffs and in the back of a law enforcement cruiser. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office says a NetCare ambulance rolled in a single-vehicle accident along U.S. 23 near the Lawrence County line around 2 a.m. Saturday.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Driver arrested for DUI in ambulance crash with patient onboard

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges after allegedly crashing an ambulance transporting a patient while driving under the influence. According to a criminal complaint from the Boyd County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Patrick Jarrell, 38, of Pikeville, Kentucky, told authorities he had swerved his ambulance to avoid hitting a deer and […]
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Report: Utility cables cut near fatal Huey crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A preliminary crash report by the National Transportation Safety Board suggests that a Huey helicopter may have hit two power cables before crashing into a rock face in Logan County. The report says both cables were “fractured consistent with tensile overload and were displaced toward the main wreckage…” A remaining […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
truecrimedaily

W.Va. woman allegedly seen in social media video kicking child and trying to imitate 'Jackass'

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman was arrested after she was reportedly seen in a social media video kicking her juvenile niece out of a chair. According to WCHS-TV, the suspect, Staci Burgy, was heard saying "This is 'Jackass.' This is kick a kid" before she allegedly abused her niece. The video also reportedly shows the child with bruising on the side from the attack.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy