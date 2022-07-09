ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBOY 12 News

Randolph County breaks ground on Pool and Splash Pad

By Riley Holsinger
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNUpB_0gZbKqxJ00

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Randolph County Pool and Splash Pad had its groundbreaking ceremony on July 8.

Currently, the YMCA is the only community pool in Elkins until this project is completed. The pool and splash pad is located next to the Elks Lodge in Elkins on Country Club Road.

Project manager, Todd Schoolcraft, said he believes this project is special to work on for a few reasons.

“The great thing about this project is it preserves the original architecture in the pool which is historic in nature,” Schoolcraft said. “This pool is approximately 50 years in age, but it also improves and modernized the pool and adds a splash pad.”

Kump Education Center offers free summertime tours for vintage displays
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ykb52_0gZbKqxJ00
Concept Plan for Randolph County Pool and Splash Pad (WBOY – Image)

The Randolph County Commissioners and the Elks Lodge hope to have the project completed in the fall and have people swimming in it next summer. The construction team, commissioners, the Elks have been contributing to the project, and volunteers in the community will as well.

“We have been really blessed with the community’s support in this project,” project manager, Peggy Youngross, said. “[Volunteers] will be painting, cleaning, we’ll be doing all kinds of stuff. We have so many people in this community willing to help us with this project.”

This project has been years in the making, and those involved are eager with it so far.

“It’s very exciting, this will be a great county project and we’re just so exciting being a part of it,” trustee, Stanley Tets, said. “We’d like to thank the County Commission for spearheading this project. It was their idea and we’re just so happy being along with them.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WDTV

Clarksburg to undergo $85-million plumbing overhaul

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Water Board is working on one of its largest projects ever and it has an 85 million dollar price tag. 5′s John Blashke has the details. Almost half of all of Clarksburg’s water service lines are being replaced. More than 4,000 of...
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#County Commission#Architecture#Splash Pad#Urban Construction#Elkins#The Randolph County Pool#The Elks Lodge#Kump Education Center
WBOY 12 News

Farm crawl held throughout Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Farm Crawl was held all around the county this weekend. Farm Crawls are a new way to experience how farms operate internally, with live tours open to the public on select days. The Preston County Farm Crawl included nine locally owned and operated...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Crosswalk painted in commemoration of Russell Yann

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Main Street Fairmont painted a crosswalk on Washington Street to commemorate Russell Yann, former owner of the popular “Yann’s Hotdogs,” who passed away in January of 2021. The group painted a white and red checkered section with “no ketchup” symbols since Mr. Yann was known for not using ketchup on his […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

WVSP schedule sobriety check in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety check in Randolph County on Thursday. It will be on Harrison Ave., WV Route 92, near Crystal Springs from 6 p.m. until midnight. Officials say the checkpoint will be conducted to deter intoxicated driving in the...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Cliff diving prohibited at Summersville Lake, Army says

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District Monday issued a reminder that cliff jumping/diving at the lakes it manages—including a major tourism destination in West Virginia—is not allowed. The Huntington District manages the following bodies of water in West Virginia:. Alum...
CLARKSBURG, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Bonnie's Bus Returns to Area With Four Stops Including One in Clarksburg

Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Ritchie, Doddridge, and Harrison counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:. Pennsboro Family Medicine from 8 a.m. to 4...
CLARKSBURG, WV
mountainstatesman.com

It’s fair season in Taylor County and this year’s lineup has been announced

TAYLOR COUNTY—Grab your friends and family and head out to the Taylor County Fair Grounds for the 2022 Taylor County Fair, where there’s family fun for everyone!. The annual event will kick off on Wednesday, July 27, from 5:00-10:00 p.m., as well as on Thursday, July 28, during those same hours.
WBOY 12 News

Sunset Ellis Drive-In once again closes for projector issues

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — After a long process just to open its doors for the summer, the Sunset Ellis Drive-In’s antique projector is down once again. The owners of the business made the announcement on Facebook Monday, saying “Notice to all of our loyal and patience [sic] movie customers. We are very sorry that our […]
SHINNSTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy