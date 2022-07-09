The merger term that could decide Twitter vs. Musk
Twitter sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. Musk and Twitter have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said Friday he was backing off of his April agreement to buy the company. Twitter’s lawsuit opens with a sharply-worded accusation: “Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.” “Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away,” the suit says.
In the matter of Twitter vs. Elon Musk, there can be no winners — but the magnitude of losses involved, especially for Musk, ranges wildly depending on the outcome. Why it matters: If Twitter wins in Delaware court and forces Musk to buy the company for the agreed-upon $44 billion — a remedy known as specific performance — that would force the billionaire to liquidate a lot of stock he really doesn't want to sell, in order to buy a company he's soured on at a vastly overinflated price.
