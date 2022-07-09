ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Former All-Star Explains How He Got His Baseball 'Obsession' Back

By Brenna White
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8l3d_0gZbJ7nQ00

As injuries pile up for the Dodgers opportunities arise for players who have not had that much time to prove themselves. Jake Lamb, who was assigned to AAA Oklahoma City was just recently called up to the majors.

However, during an interview with David Vassegh on AM570, Lamb talked about how it does not matter if he is in the majors or the minors, he is just happy to be playing baseball.

“I didn’t know if they were going to call me up or not but I didn’t really care. I was loving playing baseball again. I want to be in the big leagues, help this team win games, but for me … I really got that obsession back with baseball in the best way possible. Helping the younger guys in OKC whether it’s hitting, just thinking the game … whatever it was, it was a lot of fun. I wouldn’t say it was a long road at all.”

Lamb, who has been a part of the league since 2014 used all of his experience to help out the players who aspire to make their major league debut as well as work on his own skillset.

Now, after Chris Taylor was placed on the 10-day injured list, Lamb will have more chances to show everyone what he is capable of. So far this year with the Dodgers Lamb has a .837 OPS and a .231 batting average after playing 6 games for LA.

Now Lamb will need to do what he can to produce whenever the Dodgers put him in the starting lineup, especially if he wants to continue his time with LA.

