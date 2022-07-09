Pick Me! SC Free adoption event this week

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) — If you are looking to add a four-legged family member to your home, now may be the time especially if you live in the Lowcountry.

The Palmetto Animal League (PAL) is taking part in a statewide adoption event with the goal to get more shelter pets adopted. Next week all fees will be waived for adopting cats, kittens and adult dogs at PAL’s adoption center.

“These cats and dogs are vaccinated, spayed and neutered, microchipped. They have all their parasite control on board,” said Amy Campanini, President of PAL. “So it’s a really great value when you adopt a pet vs purchasing one from a breeder or getting on from someone off the internet because you don’t know what the health status is.”

The event runs until July 16 at the PAL shelter on 56 Riverwalk Boulevard in Okatie.