Major players off the court descending on Las Vegas at NBA Summer League

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS – The Summer League action goes way beyond the court where the players and coaches battle.

With agents, team general managers and executives descending on Las Vegas during free agency, key figures are doing more than greeting each other.

They’re meeting face-to-face.

They’re negotiating and trying to make something happen for their team or client.

Take Friday night.

The Pacers and Hornets played each other at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Deandre Ayton’s agent, Bill Duffy was sitting in the stands.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle was planted courtside.

Now, the Pacers have been linked to Ayton for days, but now they’re reportedly looking into giving Ayton an offer sheet.

With Ayton being a restricted free agent, the Suns can match any offer, but the talk is nothing major is going to happen until Kevin Durant’s trade request is fully explored by the Nets.

Enter Sean Marks.

He may be the most popular person in Las Vegas right now.

The Nets’ General Manager is sitting in the stands across the way in Cox Pavilion watching Brooklyn play Milwaukee.

Phoenix and Miami are atop Durant’s trade wish list, but several NBA teams have reached to Marks to see what he wants for Durant.

All-Star talent. Multiple draft picks.

The Nets are reportedly not really interested in Ayton, btu he’s the best player not named Devin Booker and Chris Paul the Suns can put in the deal that would likely involve a third team.

Enter Indiana.

The Pacers could acquire Ayton, the Suns get Durant and the Nets receive say Mikal Bridges and multiple first round picks.

Sounds simple enough right?

Wrong, but that’s why agents, general managers and team executives descend on Vegas – to meet, greet, negotiate, talk and make progress towards deals that can change the course of a franchise.

And this is just Day 2.

Summer League ends July 17.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Major players off the court descending on Las Vegas at NBA Summer League

