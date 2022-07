Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America writes about the celebration at the White House marking passage of the gun bill -- even as it's become impossible these days to celebrate, or even gather, in America's places of worship, inside our cars, at grocery stores, at the mall, or even in our schools. For all that, the bill ends a 30-year drought on meaningful anti-gun violence legislation and is a major setback for the "guns everywhere" lobby, she writes.

