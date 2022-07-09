W6532 LANDON Drive, Appleton, Calumet County, WI, 54915

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Come fall in love with this peaceful and secluded 4 bed, 2 bath hobby farm on 8.4 acres right outside of Fond Du Lac close to lake Winnebago. Loaded w/ tons of updates including a brand new roof this past week, renovated kitchen 2020, bathroom 2019, new carpet in bedrooms and family room 2021, New AC & furnace 2022, New shed attached to barn 2021, water softener 2019 and wood burning furnace in 2019. Plenty of space for the whole family! This lovely farmhouse has all the country charm you need. The property is beautifully landscaped with fruit trees, a large asparagus patch, and a trail that goes around the whole property. The barn has an attached 50x38 pole building and there is an additional 100x40 steel building. Perfect for someone with horses or hobby farm enthusiasts.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO