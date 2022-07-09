ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calumet County, WI

W6532 LANDON Drive, Appleton, Calumet County, WI, 54915

point2homes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicture yourself sitting on the front porch of this Cypress built home with 4 bedrooms and tons of room to expand in the LL which is stubbed for a...

www.point2homes.com

point2homes.com

1453 WINDMAR Drive, Neenah, Winnebago County, WI, 54956

This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home checks all the boxes! Desirable Neenah neighborhood close to HWY 41/10, schools, parks, and shopping. Updated kitchen features granite countertops and newer refrigerator and dishwasher. 2 generous living spaces and 2 dining areas make this home ideal for entertaining. Upstairs you’ll find all 4 bedrooms including the master bedroom with its own bathroom. The dry basement includes washer and dryer and could be finished for additional square footage if desired. Newer water heater and fresh paint round out this move in ready home. Outside you’ll find a beautifully landscaped yard, paver patio, new fence, and 2 car attached garage. Offers reviewed 7/11, don't miss out!
NEENAH, WI
point2homes.com

N8747 County Road QQ, Malone, Fond du Lac County, WI, 53049

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Come fall in love with this peaceful and secluded 4 bed, 2 bath hobby farm on 8.4 acres right outside of Fond Du Lac close to lake Winnebago. Loaded w/ tons of updates including a brand new roof this past week, renovated kitchen 2020, bathroom 2019, new carpet in bedrooms and family room 2021, New AC & furnace 2022, New shed attached to barn 2021, water softener 2019 and wood burning furnace in 2019. Plenty of space for the whole family! This lovely farmhouse has all the country charm you need. The property is beautifully landscaped with fruit trees, a large asparagus patch, and a trail that goes around the whole property. The barn has an attached 50x38 pole building and there is an additional 100x40 steel building. Perfect for someone with horses or hobby farm enthusiasts.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Owner of Fond du Lac County alligator is found

FOND DU LAC, Wis–The owner of an alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake has come forward. The man says the two-foot long gator got out an outdoor enclosure last week. It was later found by a group of children in Long Lake. The alligator is currently...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: Chicago’s House of Hoagies in Menasha

(WFRV) – It’s all the flavors of the Windy City without the drive. Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Lona Young and her business, Chicago’s House of Hoagies in Menasha. She visited the studio with a look at just some of the delicious menu items available locally plus catering options.
MENASHA, WI
seehafernews.com

The Balloon Glow Returns to Manitowoc Next Month

The annual balloon glow in downtown Manitowoc will be back on Friday, August 19th. The Chamber of Manitowoc County sponsors the event in partnership with the city. The Chamber says this family-friendly event has an impressive lineup of past and new hot air balloons glowing and lighting up the sky.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

LEGO amusement rides at Bay Beach, 50+ builds on display

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest LEGO displays in Wisconsin was arranged at Bay Beach Amusement Park on Saturday and LEGO lovers from all over came to see it and even build their own. More than 50 tables of displays were set up in the pavilion...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Highway 47 closed for construction in Outagamie County

HORTONVILLE, Wis–Construction begins today (Monday) on a stretch of State Highway 47 in Outagamie County. Crews will be making improvements between County Highway JJ in Center and County Highway B in Black Creek. The highway will fully close for box culvert replacement starting this morning. It will be closed...
wearegreenbay.com

Number of one-way streets being converted to two-ways in City of Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A number of one-way streets in the City of Manitowoc will be changing around quite a bit in the next few weeks. Pavement marking work is scheduled to begin on Monday and will be affecting 8th, 10th, and 11th Street. Those three streets will be converted from one-way to two-way traffic.
MANITOWOC, WI
101 WIXX

Police In Touch With The Driver In A Weekend Boat Crash

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – After a crash caused serious damage to a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat along the Fox River in Oshkosh over the weekend, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has made contact with the suspected owner/operator of the powerboat that apparently struck the paddleboat. The paddleboat...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Passenger of Oshkosh boat crash speaks out

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After two boats collided on Sunday on the Fox River, a passenger of one of the boats recounted what happened. Becky Meissner, an Oshkosh resident, was celebrating a friend’s birthday party on the upper level of a two-story paddleboat when a power boat crashed into them.
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Scaled Up Reptile Expo in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Whether you’re a fan of reptiles or not, you can never miss an opportunity to learn something new. That’s what the Scaled Up Reptile Expo is all about. They’re squashing some myths about reptiles in Fond du Lac. "You don’t really know...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Ruby’s Food Pantry ups shares to 300, providing food for families in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About a month ago, Local 5’s Danielle Zulkosky visited Central Church in the City of Green Bay, which is also the site of Ruby’s Pantry events. Ruby’s Pantry is a place where anyone in need can come get two large boxes of food for a suggested $25. In June, Ruby’s Pantry held around 240 shares but now in July, the food pantry has seen an increase to 300 shares, a pretty significant jump.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Herrling Clark Law Firm: What to do when you’ve been injured

(WFRV) – If you’ve been hurt or injured through no fault of your own, you may be able to take legal action and seek compensation for your medical bills and health condition. Attorney and Firm Partner with Herrling Clark, Kristen Scheuerman visited Local 5 Live with some things...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Downtown Green Bay incident started from an argument, threats with gun

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Police Department have given an update on the incident that occurred on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in downtown Green Bay. A Green Bay Police Department member told Local 5 News that the incident started as an argument between two people. It was reported that a man in a car implied that he had a gun to another person in a different vehicle during that argument.
GREEN BAY, WI

