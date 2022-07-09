LCSD1 one of 3 districts picked for teacher apprenticeship program

A loved one of a Central High School senior cheers as they walk onto the stage Friday afternoon at Frontier Park Arena. Jasmine Hall/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education and the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board have announced the school districts chosen to participate in the Teacher Apprenticeship Pilot, which include Laramie County School District 1, Teton County School District 1 and Fremont County School District 24.

“Congratulations to these three Wyoming school districts and to the district superintendents who lead them,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder said in a Friday news release. “I am grateful to them for their pioneer spirit, and am elated for how this can help districts develop additional outstanding teachers for our students. We are full of anticipation here at the WDE for what this could mean for the rest of our districts statewide.”

The three districts chosen will begin collaboration with the WDE and PTSB this summer to prepare for the launch of their own programs. This work will inform the structure for the eventual statewide rollout, while allowing the opportunity to identify best practices and unique nuances at the district level.

“LCSD1 is so excited to work with the WDE and other partners to invest in the future of our students, our state, and tomorrow’s educators to bring continued success to our communities,” LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo said in the release.