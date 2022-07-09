ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Talk on Men of Tomorrow at Library Tuesday

By The Oak Ridger
 4 days ago
The Kiwanis Club of Oak Ridge is hosting a meeting and presentation by Charles Crowe noon Tuesday, July 12, about Men of Tomorrow at the Oak Ridge Public Library.

The Kiwanis Club of Oak Ridge will meet at the Oak Ridge Public Library Auditorium,1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike. Light refreshments will be offered.

A hybrid meeting Virtual See and Listen Only option is being offered. A Google Meet virtual link is available by request to Secretary Harold Hartman, HHN012@MSN.COM.

The Tuesday noon presentation will be by Charles Crowe about Men of Tomorrow, which has a mission to prepare young African American and other minority males and females for a successful transition from youth to adulthood by helping them develop awareness and skills based on economic, social, cultural and spiritual components. Topics will include a discussion of history, core values, participation and program coordinators.

The presentation will begin shortly after noon Tuesday. The meeting will be called to order by Kiwanis Past President Danice Turpin who will recognize Kesha Waters to introduce the speaker. Kiwanis Topics or announcements could occur after the presentation.

A meeting invitation is being sent to Oak Ridge Kiwanis members and friends. Kiwanis members from other clubs are welcome. Masks are optional.

