Dorchester County, MD

“The Paint is Dry!” Official Dedication of the Dorchester Women’s Mural

By Spy Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dorchester Women’s Mural, a public art project of the non-profit Cambridge Community Arts Foundation, Inc. (CCAF) has been completed by Baltimore Muralist Bridget Cimino and will be officially dedicated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, August 13th at 10 am outside the Main Street Gallery building at 518 Poplar...

