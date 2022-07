Cooley, Geekie, & Lamoureux already building friendships as rookie camp kicks off. Things are heating up in the desert, and it's not just the 115 degree temperatures outside. The Arizona Coyotes officially kicked off their rookie development camp at the Ice Den in Scottsdale on Monday, and the club's top three picks from the NHL Draft met with the media bright and early before taking the ice. Logan Cooley (3rd overall), Conor Geekie (11th overall), and Maveric Lamoureux (29th overall) have had each other to lean on while acclimating to their new lives - not to mention the scorching Arizona heat - something that's a bit out of the norm for a typical first-round pick.

