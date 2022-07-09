Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ozaukee, Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL BROWN COUNTY At 702 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bellevue, or near Green Bay, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Brown County, including the following locations Ashwaubenon, Shirley, Allouez, Bellevue, Glenmore, De Pere, Lambeau Field and Ledgeview. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BROWN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO