82-year-old man killed in Allied Gardens crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An 82-year-old man was killed during a crash in San Diego’s Allied Gardens neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to San Diego Police, the man was driving a Toyota SUV west on the 7500 block of Mission Gorge Boulevard shortly after 4 p.m. while a BMW and Tesla traveled east. As the 82-year-old turned into a driveway, crossing into eastbound lanes, the vehicle was struck by the driver of the BMW, causing the Toyota to flip.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said. The 34-year-old man driving the BMW had minor injuries while the driver of the Tesla was uninjured.

A portion of Mission Gorge Road remained closed for several hours as authorities investigated the crash.