San Diego, CA

82-year-old man killed in Allied Gardens crash

By Zac Self
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An 82-year-old man was killed during a crash in San Diego’s Allied Gardens neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to San Diego Police, the man was driving a Toyota SUV west on the 7500 block of Mission Gorge Boulevard shortly after 4 p.m. while a BMW and Tesla traveled east. As the 82-year-old turned into a driveway, crossing into eastbound lanes, the vehicle was struck by the driver of the BMW, causing the Toyota to flip.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said. The 34-year-old man driving the BMW had minor injuries while the driver of the Tesla was uninjured.

A portion of Mission Gorge Road remained closed for several hours as authorities investigated the crash.

CBS 8

Woman found dead beneath Little Italy freeway overpass

SAN DIEGO — An unidentified woman believed to have been homeless died under suspicious circumstances Monday beneath an Interstate 5 overpass in Little Italy. Patrol officers and paramedics responding to a report of a person in medical distress found the stricken woman in the 500 block of West Grape Street shortly before noon, according to the San Diego Police Department. The personnel tried in vain to revive her before pronouncing her dead on site.
1 injured in fire at abandoned gas station in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - One person was injured when an abandoned gas station caught fire in Escondido Tuesday. Escondido firefighters and police located the person inside the burning out-of-service filling station on Valley Parkway near Midway Drive at around 1:31 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Escondido Fire Department. "When the...
82-year-old man killed in San Carlos crash identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities have publicly identified an 82-year-old motorist who was killed last week in a collision near Mission Trails Regional Park. Errol Hunt of San Diego was trying to make a left turn into a driveway in the 7500 block of Mission Gorge Road in San Carlos from the westbound side of the street when his Toyota SUV collided with two eastbound vehicles shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.
NBC San Diego

Octogenarian Killed in Overturned Car Crash in San Carlos ID'd

Authorities have publicly identified an 82-year-old motorist who was killed last week in a collision near Mission Trails Regional Park. Errol Hunt of San Diego was trying to make a left turn into a driveway in the 7500 block of Mission Gorge Road in San Carlos from the westbound side of the street when his Toyota SUV collided with two eastbound vehicles shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.
kusi.com

Fire crews knock down blaze at abandoned house near Stockton

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fire officials Tuesday are investigating a fire at an abandoned house near the Stockton neighborhood. The incident began around 6:30 a.m. when crews found light smoke coming from the side of a single-story house that was boarded up at 3167 Market St., near 32nd St., around 6:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire & Rescue Department.
Woman seriously hurt when bike collides with SUV in Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 55-year-old woman was seriously injured Saturday while riding a bicycle and colliding with a Toyota SUV in the Torrey Pines neighborhood, police said. The woman was riding her bike north on 10900 N. Torrey Pines Road at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A 79-year-old woman was driving a tan Toyota Rav-4 north when the bicyclist swerved to the left and collided with the Toyota, said Officer D. O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
NBC San Diego

Their ‘Noble Boy' Is Gone: Family ID's 14-Year-Old San Diegan Fatally Shot in City Heights

Family and friends are mourning a young teen who was gunned down over the weekend in City Heights. Fourteen-year old Enrique Medina died on Sunday after a group of men approached him and one of the men fired at him in the Corridor neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department. The boy had recently graduated from Clark Middle School, in City Heights.
