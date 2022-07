INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the fifth day in a row, the family of Kyle Moorman and his three small children spent their time searching for their loved ones. “He did not fight this hard to get full custody of these babies for something to happen to them,” said Kyle’s mother, Natasha Hayes. “This is totally out of character. Something’s not right. Something’s wrong. I really feel in my gut. There’s something wrong with my baby. He’s hurt somewhere and he can’t get to us.”

