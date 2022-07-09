ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

FBI’s Missy Peregrym Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Tom Oakley

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMV45_0gZbAarf00
Missy Peregrym and Tom Oakley. Courtesy Missy Peregrym/Instagram

Missy Peregrym is a mom — again! The actress gave birth to her and husband Tom Oakley’s second child, Mela Joséphine Oakley, on June 6.

“I had the most profound experience – after a hospital birth with Otis, I chose to partner with Jo @nettlewellness and Alice @alnewby to have a water birth at home,” the 40-year-old actress caption her infant’s Instagram debut on Friday, July 8. “It’s usually all about the baby, but this time, I was also cared for in every way, before, during and after the birth. I was scared and supported, excited and cheered on, fully seen and heard. Lots of tears, questions and just as much laughter. I am so grateful I had the room to choose every step of the way, rewarded with the most calm, gentle entrance into the world for Mela. (I wouldn’t describe MY part of the birth gentle 😂).”

Peregrym went on to give a sweet shout-out to her husband, who “stepped up” while she was recovering from the delivery. “In no way has our journey been easy, but it has been full and I’m incredibly blessed that he’s my partner. … @fbicbs is starting up again in a couple weeks, but I will be returning to work in September,” she wrote. “I’m relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal and be a mother (which is harder than work!). I understand this is a luxury, and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too.”

The FBI star had help from her 2-year-old son, Otis, while sharing her pregnancy news in February. “My best effort at an ‘adorable’ announcement,” the Canada native captioned an Instagram video of the toddler playfully smacking her stomach. “Come on, I don’t have time for that. What I will always have time for, is this family, and I’m psyched that we are adding a new babe this summer blah blah blah. #ripsleep.”

The then-expectant star showed her budding belly’s progress in an all-black outfit in the social media upload.

When the former model announced her first pregnancy in October 2019, she posted a Boomerang of tiny sneakers being dropped beside two larger pairs. “There’s no more hiding it,” Peregyrm captioned the footage at the time. “Our family is expanding!! #LilOakley #Spring2020.”

She and Oakley chose not to find out the sex of their little one, with the Stick It star telling Rachael Ray, “We’re gonna be happy with whatever we got. I kind of thought I know girls better. [I had] two sisters. I can relate to the hormones. I know I can handle that.”

Peregrym noted that as a “tomboy growing up [who] really love[d] sports,” she felt up for being a boy mom. “Either way, I can handle it,” the then-pregnant star explained.

The couple welcomed their baby boy in March 2020, waiting until the following month to make their Instagram announcement.

“A huge thank you to Dr. Brennan & his wonderful wife, Jais, as well as the staff at Lennox Hill for helping us bring our son into this (crazy) world,” Peregrym told her followers in April 2020. “Thank you for continuing to be there for new families during this time. #blessed.”

She and the Sydney native have been married since December 2018, tying the knot in Los Angeles. The Rookie Blue alum was previously married Zachary Levi from June to December of 2014.

The exes announced their split in April of the following year, with the Reaper alum tweeting, “Who am I to live like God is unable to heal my wounds, redeem my circumstances and love me enough? Normal? I choose to receive; I accept. … Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Photo Of Husband Peter Hermann & Their Kids On Father’s Day

Mariska Hargitay, 58, gave her Instagram followers a rare look at a sweet family moment, in her Father’s Day post. The actress showed off her husband Peter Hermann, 54, hugging their three kids, August, 15, Andrew, 10, and Amaya, 11, while on top of a mountain, in a gorgeous scenic photo she shared. He also posed while smiling with his arms out, in a second photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Missy Peregrym Welcomes Baby No. 2, Reveals Her 'FBI' Return Date

Missy Peregrym and husband Tom Oakley are a family of four!. On Friday, the FBI star shared a sweet Instagram post announcing that she gave birth to their second child, daughter Mela Joséphine Oakley, in the early morning hours of Monday, June 6. "I had the most profound experience...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Castle' Star Secretly Welcomes First Child

Stana Katic is officially a mom! The Castle alum and her husband, Kris Brkljac, recently took on parenting duties after they reportedly secretly welcomed their first child together this past winter. A representative for the actress confirmed the exciting life update in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, sharing, "They had a baby this winter and have been enjoying the time since cocooning as a family."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Missy Peregrym
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Rachael Ray
Popculture

Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 73? Fans Furious After Rocker Suffers a Death Hoax

"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Shares Rare Family Photo with Wife Linda and Newborn Parker

Nothing beats your first Father's Day and Drew Scott knows the feeling all too well. The Property Brothers star shared a rare picture of him, wife Linda Phan and their new baby boy Parker on Instagram from the holiday. Now, we saw the family of three for the first time at the beginning of June, but we're glad to see the trio together again for the special occasion.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Fbicbs
Parade

Sophia Bush Reportedly Marries Grant Hughes in Oklahoma Wedding

The One Tree Hill alum said "I do" to fiancée Grant Hughes over the weekend, PEOPLE reports. The couple reportedly tied the knot in his home state of Oklahoma, according to the City County Clerk’s Office. The county clerk told the outlet that a duplicate of the marriage...
OKLAHOMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Lori Harvey Says Parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey Need to Write Her a ‘Playbook Manual’ on Dating After Michael B. Jordan Split

Taking advice from the experts! Lori Harvey opened up about her search for love — and how parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have inspired her dating approach. "They're definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom Mourns a Onetime Co-Star Whose Death Leaves the World ‘a Much Less Colorful Place’

The ABC soap vet recalls a fond moment with the late actress. General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, Ryan) took to Instagram to express his thoughts following the passing of a former co-worker, a woman who “this world will be a much less-colorful place without.” The ABC soap vet was devastated to learn that actress Mary Mara had passed away on Sunday, June 26, at the age of 61.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Popculture

Soap Opera Co-Stars Tie the Knot

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who starred in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, married in Spain last month. The two got engaged in 2019 and are parents to son Asa, who was born in September 2021. Wood-Davis, 31, played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks, while Jerdy, 32, played Jesse Donovan. Wood-Davis...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Country Singer Marries, Reveals Stunning Photos

The popular country music singer is now a married woman. Earlier this month Lisa McHugh married her partner Nathan Khan in Ireland. The 34-year-old went to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony, which was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were due to get married and we...
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

167K+
Followers
19K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy