BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A surveillance video of the explosion that injured two people and displaced dozens others was released by attorneys Monday. Zackhary Williams, 30, said he was eating a sandwich in his 20th Park apartment June 30 when an explosion went off in the apartment next door and was thrown into the ceiling from the force of the blast. Williams broke his leg and suffered nerve damage which ultimately gave him drop foot.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO