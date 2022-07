With the first two days of the Clinton County 4-H Fair in the books, it looks like this annual event could be a record-setting pace for attendance. Jamie Blacker of the Clinton County Fair Council said Monday morning crowds on Saturday and Sunday were on track to eclipse previous records and with temperatures being in the low to mid 80s forecast for the remainder of the week, it looks promising for a lot of people at the fair. Monday is the only day where the temperature us forecast to be in the upper 80s.

