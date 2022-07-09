ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden, MA

31st Annual Ronald McDonald House Gala in Hampden

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftyof_0gZb8A8q00

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The 31st Annual Ronald McDonald House Gala fundraiser took place at the Great Horse in Hampden Friday night.

Enfield 4th of July Town Celebration returns after 3 years

This gala was held to help support the many families that the Ronald McDonald House serves. The organization provides a variety of vital services to families who have a child in critical need in the hospital. They provide room and board, transportation, and more to help families while their children receive treatment.

And, at Friday night’s event, many came from all over to bid on a variety of prizes to help raise funds for the organization’s community initiatives.

Stewart Young President of Ronald McDonald House told 22News, “It allows us to continue to provide a safe supportive home away from home for families whose children are in very serious medical challenges at our local healthcare facilities.”

Michelle D’Amore Ronald McDonald House’s Executive Director said, “So what we can do is provide that comfort and care so families can stay close to their child, and it’s been proven that when that happens length of stay at the hospital and recovery is actually shortened.”

If you are interested in volunteering or donating to the Ronald McDonald House you can find out how to get involved with the CT / WMA chapter here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampden, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Hampden, MA
Sports
Hampden, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
westernmassnews.com

Local journalist’s 95th Birthday honored by Springfield community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A special 95th birthday party was held at the log cabin for local journalist Barbara Bernard. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the celebration, honoring Barbara’s legacy in the city of Springfield. “Barbara Bernard is a respected professional in journalism for the better part of seven decades....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

This Fun First Annual Music Festival Takes Place in the Berkshires This Weekend

As the summer continues to heat up in the Berkshires, live entertainment is heating up as well. Think about all of the live music we're able to enjoy including Live on the Lake, Sounds of Summer, Party in the Park, Berkshire Busk, the Town of Great Barrington's Summer Concert Series, and many, many more..honestly, way too many to mention which just shows how much live, free music is saturating Berkshire County this summer. Hey, summer in the Berkshires, who could ask for anything better?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Ronald Mcdonald House#Mcdonald House#Ct#Nexstar Media Inc
WWLP

Springfield welcomes back Movies in the Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Movies in the Park returns Monday with showtimes in four different parks each week. The event was first held last year and is now returning with new movies on large inflatable screens. Mayor Sarno stated, “My administration is committed to continuing to enhance...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival returns to Look Park

Organizers of the 27th annual Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival coming to Look Memorial Park in Northampton on Saturday, July 16, are hoping for a bonnie day. But the event — and the fun — will take place rain or shine. The Scottish festival will be open from 9...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Trinity Health closing home health and hospice care in West Springfield; lays of 60 workers

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Trinity Health will close its Trinity Health at Home home health-care and hospice agency in West Springfield laying off 60 workers in the process. Trinity notified the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development last week, according to a posting in the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification website. The layoffs are effective on Labor Day, Sept. 5.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Kripalu CEO says yoga center will expand Berkshire resident discount program as part of 50th anniversary inclusion efforts

This year, the Stockbridge, Massachusetts health and yoga retreat Kripalu is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Originally founded in Sumneytown, Pennsylvania in 1972, the center eventually relocated to its current Berkshire location in 1983. In 2020, under the strain of the pandemic, Kripalu closed its doors and let go of 450 staffers. With new CEO Robert Mulhall, it reopened to guests and rehired hundreds of employees in the summer of 2021. Now, Mulhall tells WAMC that Kripalu is both reimagining its mission and attempting to make the center more inclusive as it reaches the key milestone.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP

Apartment fire on Marble Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a fire on Marble Street in Springfield Sunday night. According to Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi, crews were called to a fire at an apartment building around 9:20 p.m. Sunday located on 65 Marble Street. Calvi told 22News the fire...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Brave action from neighbors saves sleeping families inside burning home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield families have been displaced after a fire broke out on Marble Street late Sunday night. Springfield Fire officials were called to a house fire on 64 Marble Street late Sunday night. Our Western Mass News Crews arrived around 10 p.m. and saw crews hard at work.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

26K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy