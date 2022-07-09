31st Annual Ronald McDonald House Gala in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The 31st Annual Ronald McDonald House Gala fundraiser took place at the Great Horse in Hampden Friday night.

This gala was held to help support the many families that the Ronald McDonald House serves. The organization provides a variety of vital services to families who have a child in critical need in the hospital. They provide room and board, transportation, and more to help families while their children receive treatment.

And, at Friday night’s event, many came from all over to bid on a variety of prizes to help raise funds for the organization’s community initiatives.

Stewart Young President of Ronald McDonald House told 22News, “It allows us to continue to provide a safe supportive home away from home for families whose children are in very serious medical challenges at our local healthcare facilities.”

Michelle D’Amore Ronald McDonald House’s Executive Director said, “So what we can do is provide that comfort and care so families can stay close to their child, and it’s been proven that when that happens length of stay at the hospital and recovery is actually shortened.”

If you are interested in volunteering or donating to the Ronald McDonald House you can find out how to get involved with the CT / WMA chapter here .

