Tucson, AZ

Sugar Skulls look to secure three seed in Western Conference Playoffs tomorrow against Iowa

By Kevin Murphy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucson looks to lock up the three seed in the Western Conference Playoffs with a win against the Iowa Barnstormers in its final home game of the season tomorrow evening at Tucson Arena. The Sugar Skulls are coming off a 53-47 road win over the San Diego Strike Force...

AZ Cats Boone win 12U USA Softball State Championship

AZ Cats Boone went 5-1 in Flagstaff this past week to capture the 12U USA Softball State Championship. The team from Tucson went 3-0 in bracket play including a victory over Rogue FC Ryan in the championship game on Sunday.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Salad and Go adding 3 Arizona locations

Phoenix-based Salad and Go is opening three stores over the next month in the Arizona markets of Gilbert, Tucson and Peoria. Founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Salad and Go's latest Gilbert store will be the city's fifth location, and opens Friday at 5218 East Baseline Road. The Tucson store will open Aug. 7 at 1302 South Kolb Road, and the store in Peoria, 8220 West Thunderbird Road, will be ready by Aug. 14.
ARIZONA STATE
Guest hits $521,437 jackpot at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley

A lucky guest at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley had a very happy Independence Day when they won a $521,437 grand progressive jackpot on July 4, 2022. The guest, who wishes to remain anonymous, was playing Buffalo Diamond when they won the massive jackpot. The lucky guest will join the...
GLENDALE, AZ
Which Arizona cities are most stressful to work and live in?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’ve been wondering where Phoenix stands in terms of stress and quality of life, well, as it turns out we’re faring better than most cities, but it also depends where in the Valley you live and work. A recently-released WalletHub study looked at...
PHOENIX, AZ
Dangerous heat with little chance of rain relief

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dangerously hot, with little chance for rain relief. Today could be the hottest day of the week, with Tucson climbing between 108-110°. We'll see a 20 to 30% chance for storms, but mainly over the mountains and later in the evening. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING...
TUCSON, AZ
UPDATE: Missing Foothills man found dead in Yuma County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Pima County man was found dead in Yuma County late Monday, July 11. Arizona DPS said the body of Charles Oden, 90, was found inside his vehicle in a desert area of Yuma County. DPS said there is nothing suspicious about his death at this time.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
One in custody following fight, possible shooting at Tucson gas station

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person is in custody in connection with a fight and possible shooting at a Tucson gas station on Tuesday, July 12. The Tucson Police Department said a shooting was reported at the Triple T Truck Stop, which is near Interstate 10 and South Craycroft Road.
TUCSON, AZ
Pima County murder convict found dead in Buckeye prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate sentenced from Pima County reportedly hanged himself on Sunday, July 10. According to a news release by the Arizona Department of Corrections, prison staff at Arizona State Prison Complex Lewis in Buckeye found Kiet Phuong unresponsive in his cell.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Man killed in crash near Golf Links, Swan in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Golf Links and Swan in Tucson early Monday, July 11. The Tucson Police Department said Chase Aaron Ortiz, 25, died at a local hospital. The TPD said Ortiz was speeding on Golf Links Road when...
TUCSON, AZ
90-year-old man missing from Catalina Foothills

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 90-year-old man who was last seen in the Catalina Foothills area on Saturday, July 9. Authorities say Charles Oden was last seen around 4 a.m. in the 5400 block of North Arroyo Grande Circle, near Sunrise and Swan.
CATALINA FOOTHILLS, AZ
CCSO: No injuries in helicopter crash near Dragoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are responding to a helicopter crash just south of Dragoon on Monday, July 11. Authorities say the crash took place near Cochise Stronghold. No injuries were reported, deputies said. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright...
DRAGOON, AZ
6211 N Paseo Zaldivar, Catalina Foothills, Pima County, AZ, 85750

The Views!!! Sunset, City Lights, breathtaking Mountain Views from both inside and outside of this hilltop home. Enter thru the massive, custom glass pivot entry door to see all this custom home has to offer! Sellers have remodeled almost every inch inside. Open concept kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and high end Viking appliances - A true chef's dream kitchen. Entire house has 24x24 Fossilized limestone floors and beautiful alder doors. The fireplace is a stunning focal point featuring full granite slab from floor to ceiling. Huge windows throughout the home are placed perfectly to capture the best views throughout the home. Elegant Master bathroom features double vanities, walk in shower, freestanding tub and large walk in closet. All of the homes.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Protesters rally at Pima County Jail following fourth inmate death of 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Saturday, protesters rallied at the Pima County Jail once again to raise their concerns about the inmate deaths that have happened at the jail. This all comes after an inmate death that happened earlier this week. 33-year-old Jonathon Leary died a week after he was found hanging in his cell. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said this is the fourth inmate deaths this year, with one related to COVID-19.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Pima County Sheriff’s Department warns of bee swarm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, they have received reports of an aggressive bee swarm in the area of Campbell Avenue and the Rillito River Walk. Please use caution if in the area. Bee safety tips:. - If you find bees, remain...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

