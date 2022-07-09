Sugar Skulls look to secure three seed in Western Conference Playoffs tomorrow against Iowa

The Views!!! Sunset, City Lights, breathtaking Mountain Views from both inside and outside of this hilltop home. Enter thru the massive, custom glass pivot entry door to see all this custom home has to offer! Sellers have remodeled almost every inch inside. Open concept kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and high end Viking appliances - A true chef's dream kitchen. Entire house has 24x24 Fossilized limestone floors and beautiful alder doors. The fireplace is a stunning focal point featuring full granite slab from floor to ceiling. Huge windows throughout the home are placed perfectly to capture the best views throughout the home. Elegant Master bathroom features double vanities, walk in shower, freestanding tub and large walk in closet. All of the homes.

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO