Los Angeles County, CA

L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California will distribute FREE backpacks and school supplies

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise health plans announced today they will distribute up to 33,000 free backpacks filled with school supplies for Los Angeles County students from kindergarten through college in July and August. This is the third year in a row that the two...

Backpacks to be distributed to L.A. County Students

Up to 33,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will be handed out free of charge to Los Angeles County students from kindergarten through college this month and next, according to an announcement by L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise. It’s the third year the two health plans have...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Cashing in on recyclables is getting tougher for low-income OC residents

For many folks throughout Southern California, recycling cans and bottles is an easy way to earn extra cash. But a new grand jury report says that Orange County residents are losing millions of dollars every year in unclaimed recycling funds, as local recycling centers get harder to come by. The...
What happened to the California missions project in schools?

For millions of Californians, growing up in the Golden State recalls memories of sugar cubes and popsicle sticks, the common building blocks of small-scale mission replicas. But the exercise, once common for fourth-grade students as they learned about the state’s history, has faded from many schools’ curricula. So, what happened?
CALIFORNIA STATE
LA County students to receive free backpacks with school supplies

Up to 33,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will be handed out free of charge to Los Angeles County students from kindergarten through college this month and next, L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise health plans announced. It will be the third year the two health plans have...
Pasadena Low-Income Residents Can Now Apply for up to $2,000 in Water Utility Bill Assistance

Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) low-income customers can now apply to receive financial assistance for delinquent residential water bills. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a federally funded program that offers low-income households a one-time payment to help pay outstanding bills for residential water or wastewater costs. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government allocated funding to California to help households struggling to afford the costs of water. To participate, PWP customers must apply directly to the Maravilla Foundation, the local service provider selected by the state to help the City of Pasadena implement the program.
PASADENA, CA
NO ROOM IN THE ICU FOR CENTRAL CALIFORNIANS; SOUTHERN CA ICU AVAILABILITY DROPS TO 5.3%

December 13, 2020 (California) – The San Joaquin Valley region in Central California, comprised of Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Tuolumne counties, had zero available ICU beds, as of Saturday, 16 days after Thanksgiving. Only one day prior, according to the California Department of Public Health, that figure had been 4.5%.
SAN DIEGO, CA
