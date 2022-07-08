Easy margherita mini-pizzas by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Clear skies overnight with any persisting showers coming to an end by morning. Overnight, temperatures drop into the upper 70s across the area. Highs for Sunday afternoon were again in the triple digits, though no record highs were set like on Saturday. Heading into the work week, temperatures will again be on a warming trend through Wednesday. Highs will climb into hotter territory in the 100s, though not as hot as it was over the weekend. Generally looking at mostly sunny skies through Tuesday, though an active sea breeze could be possible in Deep East Texas. I’ve opted to include low rain chances to reflect that, for Monday and Tuesday.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO