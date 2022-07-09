This Woman Brought Eggs To A Vegan Wedding And Really Upset The Bride

This twenty-one-year-old woman's brother just got married last weekend, and her food choices seriously upset the bride.

The woman's sister-in-law has been a vegan since she was twelve years old. And, after beginning to date the woman's brother, she converted him to veganism too.

In turn, the couple's entire wedding was vegan-only, even down to the alcohol served and decor used.

The woman has nothing against veganism and actually thinks that being environmentally conscious is great. Instead, her issue lies with food allergies.

She is allergic to multiple popular ingredients, including peanuts, soy, sesame, and shellfish. And while the shellfish might not be a concern at a vegan wedding, the other three allergies were seriously worrying the woman.

She had ended up in the hospital numerous times before due to cross-contamination and was very nervous about the catering service her brother and his bride decided to use.

"I did talk to my brother about if there would be anything safe for me to eat at the event," the woman explained.

But, she learned that the food being served was not being prepared by a professional catering company.

Moreover, many of the dishes being offered contained the woman's allergens as ingredients.

So, at the end of the day, she simply did not feel comfortable trusting that no cross-contamination would occur.

Instead of creating a large fuss, though, the woman decided to bring her own food. Her brother also agreed that it was a good compromise.

That was until the wedding day came. After everyone sat down to eat, the woman pulled out her tupperware containing a pre-prepared salad. She began enjoying her food before realizing the bride's eyes were boring into her head.

"I saw the bride staring at me with horror on her face. I had bought a homemade salad box that had two eggs on top, and she literally just stared at me in disgust the entire time we ate," the woman said.

Then, after the dinner ended, the bride apparently pulled the woman aside and said she "ruined" the day.

The bride also called her a "selfish person" for "not being able to go one meal without animal secretions at a vegan wedding." Yikes.

The woman did not mean to be disrespectful at all and thought she was just making the best decision for her own dietary needs.

"It's not like I brought a steak. I had two eggs in a big salad, and she must have been staring at my food to even realize they were there," she reasoned.

Nonetheless, the woman's brother also said her meal decision was in poor taste. So, now, she is left wondering if she was truly in the wrong.

