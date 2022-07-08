ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

A 72-Year-Old Woman With an Abnormality on Incidental Blood Testing

consultant360.com
 4 days ago

1Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia, PA. 2Department of Medicine, Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA. Rubin RN. A 72-year-old woman with an abnormality on incidental blood testing. Consultant. 2022;62(4):e39-e41. doi:10.25270/con.2022.04.00004. DISCLOSURES:. The author reports no relevant financial relationships. CORRESPONDENCE:. Ronald N. Rubin, MD, Temple University Hospital,...

www.consultant360.com

CBS Philly

Health Officials Keeping Close Eye On Extremely Contagious COVID-19 Subvariant BA.5: ‘It Is Becoming A Different Virus’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A summer surge of COVID-19 is sweeping across the United States, including several hot spots in New Jersey. It’s being fueled by a new more contagious variant and the aftermath of Fourth of July gatherings. The holiday-related infections were expected, but doctors say the COVID-19 virus is mutating again and while the vaccine is reducing serious cases, breakthrough re-infections are happening more quickly. Fourth of July in Wildwood was packed with people. A week later, the CDC says many parts of New Jersey are COVID-19 hot spots. The state is now averaging 3,100 new cases per day. Cape May County...
Health
Pennsylvania Health
phl17.com

Man shot in the eye, head on Lansdowne Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being shot twice in critical areas of the body Sunday in the city’s Carroll Park section. Medics confirmed the incident happened on the 6100 block of Lansdowne Avenue between 7:00-10:00 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old man was shot...
CBS Philly

Police: Man Dies After Being Shot More Than 10 Times In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot more than 10 times in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. Police say it happened just after 3 p.m. on the 2700 block of North Broad Street, at the intersection of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue. Chopper 3 was over the scene. The man was shot 13 times throughout his body, according to police. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say one person is in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
CBS Philly

1 Man Dead, 8 Others Injured In Several Separate Shootings Across Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is dead and several others were injured, including two 15-year-olds, in multiple shootings across Philadelphia overnight Sunday. Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally shot in the city’s Chinatown section. The victim was found dead with a gunshot wound to on the second floor of a building on Cherry Street, just before 4 a.m. Investigators said one person is in custody but no further information is available at this time. Credit: CBS3 Police are searching for the person behind the wheel of a burgundy Toyota sedan they believe shot a man during an apparent...
CBS Philly

Man Fighting For His Life After Stabbed Multiple Times In Philadelphia’s Ogontz Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the 6300 block of North Gratz Street. Police say the victim was stabbed several times in the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. There’s no word on arrests or a motive in the case.  
CBS Philly

Sister Of 73-Year-Old Man Killed In Brutal North Philadelphia Attack Speaks Out: ‘How Can You Let Us Suffer Like This?’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police continue to search for a group of seven teens accused of beating a 73-year-old man to death. Surveillance cameras recorded the June 24 attack on James Lambert along the 2100 block of Cecil Moore Avenue. Elsie Stephens, the sister of Lambert, hopes by seeing her tears, it’ll convince the seven teenagers accused of beating and killing her brother to come forward to police. “I just don’t understand how somebody could take advantage of him like that,” Stephens said. Stephens said it’s too tough to be stoic as she tries to remember the happier times with her brother. “He would...
WDEL 1150AM

Three dead in high-speed motorcycle crash

Three people are dead, the result of a high speed crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan on Route 273 at Prangs Lane Monday night. According to Delaware State Police, a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on eastbound Rt. 273 plowed into the side of the minivan which was turning onto Prangs Lane from westbound Rt. 273 on July 11, 2022.
CBS Philly

Neighbors Are ‘Heartbroken’ After West Philadelphia Hit-And-Run Crash That Critically Injured 11-Year-Old Michael Stewart

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 11-year-old boy was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in West Philadelphia earlier this week. Philadelphia police have identified him as Michael Stewart. He was struck Thursday night as he crossed Girard Avenue at 42nd Street. “Whoever did this, you need to turn yourself in,” Darlene Harris, a neighbor, said. “We’re talking about a baby that you knew you hit and kept on going. How can you sleep at night?” Neighbors made pleas to come forward Saturday after Stewart was struck in a hit-and-run by a vehicle more than four-times his size. “He could pass for maybe 7 or 8,”...
CBS Philly

VIDEO: 73-Year-Old Man Dies After Group Of 7 Teens Brutally Attack Him In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a group of seven teenage suspects who brutally beat a 73-year-old man with a cone and other objects in North Philadelphia last month, knocking the man to the ground and causing head injuries. Police identified the victim Friday as James Lambert, who died from injuries the following day. The incident happened June 24 around 2:45 a.m. on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Lambert was by himself only a few blocks away from his home when he was surrounded by seven teenagers and attacked from behind. Police say they believe the man did nothing...
NBC Philadelphia

Two Killed, at Least 35 Shots Fired in South Philly Shootout

Lee esta historia en español aquí. Two men are dead after at least 35 shots were fired in a shootout in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning. Philadelphia police officers on patrol heard the gunfire coming from a block away, at 8th and Wolf streets, around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

