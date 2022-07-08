ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, IA

Mason City men sentenced for Grundy County burglaries

mystar106.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDIKE — The two Mason City men who pleaded guilty to trying to steal automated teller machines in Grundy County have been sentenced. 31-year-old Ryan Marek and 36-year-old Brandon Hufstedler were...

VIOLA, IA

