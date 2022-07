The Deer Lake Scout Reservation in Killingworth, Connecticut, was originally acquired by a local chapter of the Boy Scouts of America as a tract of farmland in the 1960s. Little has changed in the decades since: The 253-acre camp is an expanse of spectacular rock formations and immaculate waterfront where scouts ice climb, weekend hobbyists hike the trails, and birders watch for ospreys. It’s one of thousands of pristine woodland properties owned by local scouting chapters across the country, and it’s up for sale to the highest bidder.

