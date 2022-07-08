Choc Adventure in The Park presented by Disneyland Resort

The Best Location in Canyon View neighborhood of Trabuco Canyon. Welcome to a serene upper end condo that looks onto a peaceful green area with gorgeous trees in a tranquil setting. This home offers 2 large vaulted ceiling bedrooms, plus a loft. Upgraded primary bathroom with newer decor and vanity sink in the main bedroom with an extra closet built-in. The kitchen features newer LED recessed lighting with warm light control, gas stove & oven, microwave, dishwasher & sit-up breakfast bar. Cozy dinning area that opens into family room with vaulted ceiling, array of windows & sliding glass balcony door adds to the family room serene atmosphere. Seller has placed a lovely electric mantel fireplace in front of the original fireplace. Staircase leads to loft bedroom, skylight & closet. Convenient one car garage with white storage cabinets, work bench & shelf. One additional parking is also included. There are two community pools with spas & a clubhouse available for parties & gatherings! Close by is the award-winning Portola Hills Elementary School and parks. Also nearby is the Concourse Park, Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park which has some of the best hiking paths & mountain biking trails in Orange County. Canyon View Association re-roofed approximately 2 years ago & balcony's were recently resurfaced. No Mello Roos in this complex. This property is "Sold as is" & Seller will not be repairing original fireplace. Features & appliances staying with the condo: electric mantel fireplace & TV above, refrigerator, mounting bracket in 2nd bedroom & inside stackable washer & dryer.

