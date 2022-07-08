Clear Lake council gets an update on inclusive playground project (VIDEO)

Effective: 2022-07-10 11:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chickasaw; Howard The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Howard County in northeastern Iowa Northeastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Iowa * Until noon CDT. * At 1109 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Riceville, or 16 miles west of Cresco, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Elma around 1115 AM CDT. Jerico around 1135 AM CDT. Protivin around 1145 AM CDT. Lawler around 1150 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lylahs Marsh County Park, Saratoga, Maple Leaf, County Roads V 58 And A 46, Schley, Davis Corners and County Roads V 56 And B 33. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
