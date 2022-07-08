ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

Clear Lake council gets an update on inclusive playground project (VIDEO)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council earlier this week got an update about the proposed inclusive park and playground project. The council back in February approved awarding the sale of $1.3 million in general obligation urban renewal bonds to use for a new park on property formerly owned by...

www.mystar106.com

Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Wells man destroyed crops, other property during off-road run

A Wells man is accused of damaging crops and other property when he ran his pickup off-road earlier this month. Christopher John Warmka, 51, was charged with felony 1st-degree damage to property last week in Faribault County Court. A criminal complaint says Faribault County deputies responded July 2 to a...
WELLS, MN
K92.3

Iowa Farmer Fined After Ignoring Manure Plan For Years

Farmers in Iowa must follow state laws when it comes to land application of manure. These laws are in place to keep manure out of waterways and protect environmentally sensitive areas. One of the regulations that are in place when it comes to manure application is the amount you can...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Former fugitive sentenced for drugs and fake bank account in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A wanted woman has now been sentenced in Cerro Gordo County. Mariah Leigh Jurgena, 28 of Mason City, was arrested on several outstanding warrants on May 18 in Mason City. Law enforcement says she was found in the area of 21st Street SW and South Grover Avenue and had methamphetamine in her possession.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

2 north Iowans claim big Iowa Lottery prizes

CLIVE, Iowa — It’s been a lucky couple of days for some north Iowans. Randall Oelmann of Cresco won the $100,000 prize in Iowa Lottery’s “Cash” scratch game after purchasing a ticket at Fareway in Cresco. He claimed his prize Monday at Mason City’s regional office.
MASON CITY, IA
Clear Lake, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctor loses legal challenge to licensing sanctions

A Polk County judge has upheld the state’s right to sanction an Iowa doctor who surrendered his Minnesota license while under investigation for substandard care. In a lawsuit filed late last year, Dr. Dennis Colby, 67, of the Iowa Specialty Clinic in Belmond, Iowa, claimed the Iowa Board of Medicine couldn’t legally penalize him for “the mere surrender of his license to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota.”
IOWA STATE
kwayradio.com

Nashua Postal Worker Arrested

A Nashua woman, who slammed into a semi while working as a rural route postal carrier, has been arrested and charged for seriously injuring her passenger, according to KIMT. 46 year old Carey Agnitsch was arrested on Friday and charged with Serious Injury by Vehicle. Agnitsch was driving down Timber Avenue in Floyd County on July 26th of last year when she collided with the semi at the intersection of 270th Street. The semi had the right of way and there was nothing blocking the view of Agnitsch, who failed to brake or make any attempt to avoid the semi. Both Agnitsh and her passenger had to be extracated from her vehicle. They were taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment of serious injuries. The semi driver was not hurt. Agnitsch, who has a history of drug use tested positive for drugs while in the hospital, although it has not been reported which drugs were in her system.
NASHUA, IA
KIMT

Flying tire causes accident in Mower County

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Four people were involved in a two-vehicle accident in Mower County Friday afternoon. It took place just before 2:30 pm on Highway 63. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gale Denis Gavin, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving a Buick Enclave south and Shaun Michael Jordan, 43 of Spring Valley, was headed north in a Volkswagen Passat. The State Patrol says a tire came off the Passat and hit the Enclave near mile marker 22.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls Police investigate dog attack

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 5:10 pm, Cedar Falls Police responded to the 2900 block of Apollo St. for a report of a dog attack. Investigators say an adult female was attacked by her dog and sustained serious injuries. Police say the owner was transported via ambulance...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Grand Meadow woman injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County Friday afternoon

A Grand Meadow woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2010 Buick Enclave being driven by 62-year old Gale Denise Gavin of Grand Meadow was traveling southbound on Highway 63 at approximately 2:29 p.m. Friday afternoon, and a 2009 Volkswagen Passat being driven by 43-year old Shaun Michael Jordan of Spring Valley was northbound on Highway 63 when a tire came off of Jordan’s vehicle and struck Gavin’s vehicle at mile marker 22 in Racine Township.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
algonaradio.com

Humboldt Man Arrested After Missing Court Date

–A Humboldt County man is back in custody after failing to appear at a court hearing in Kossuth County last week. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies met Law Enforcement Officers from Humboldt County Friday morning, and arrested 46-year-old Anthony Jorgensen of Humboldt. Jorgensen had been scheduled to be arraigned on a pair of drug charges on July 5th, but failed to appear in court.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
adelnews.com

'This case is not ... gathering dust': Investigation continues 10 years after Evansdale girls were killed

A decade after two young girls from Evansdale were abducted and murdered, investigators and family are still searching for answers. Cousins Elizabeth Collins, 8, and Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, were abducted while riding their bikes in Evansdale in Black Hawk County on July 13, 2012. Their bodies were found seven months later by hunters in rural Bremer County, about 25 miles away.
EVANSDALE, IA
Power 96

State Patrol – Hayfield Woman Injured in Alcohol Involved Crash

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is indicating alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening that sent a Hayfield woman to the hospital. The crash was reported around 7:15 PM in Dodge County. The State Patrol says 34-year-old Molly Loomis was the lone occupant of a small SUV when it crashed into the ditch along Highway 57 near the intersection with Dodge County Road 22 about 4 1/2 miles north of Mantorville.
HAYFIELD, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 11:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chickasaw; Howard The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Howard County in northeastern Iowa Northeastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Iowa * Until noon CDT. * At 1109 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Riceville, or 16 miles west of Cresco, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Elma around 1115 AM CDT. Jerico around 1135 AM CDT. Protivin around 1145 AM CDT. Lawler around 1150 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lylahs Marsh County Park, Saratoga, Maple Leaf, County Roads V 58 And A 46, Schley, Davis Corners and County Roads V 56 And B 33. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
athleticbusiness.com

Racial Taunting at Softball Game Being Investigated

An investigation is underway after fans at a softball game in Iowa were ejected for allegedly shouting racial taunts. According to ABC 6 Sports, the softball playoff game between Charles City and Waterloo East was delayed after a group of students were ejected for the alleged taunts. The group eventually stood to watch the rest of the game from a distance in an area that was not technically within the complex.
CHARLES CITY, IA

