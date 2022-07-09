Police: 1 teen killed, 3 others injured in serious crash in Rutherford

One 17-year-old is dead, and three others are hospitalized with serious injuries following a single-car crash in Rutherford.

It happened near Marginal Road and Wheaton Place Friday afternoon. Rutherford Police Chief John Russo tells News 12 that the two-door BMW sedan crashed into a telephone pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters worked for two hours to extricate one of the passengers. Russo says two firefighters sustained minor injuries in the process.

Power was knocked out in the area for a time, and the roads were closed while the crash scene was cleared.

The chief says all of the teens are 17 years old. He said the crash isn't suspicious, but just a "tragic, tragic accident."

Russo expressed his gratitude to the mutual aid crews who assisted at the scene and the firefighters who spent hours working to extricate the passengers.

The name of the of the teen who died was not immediately released.