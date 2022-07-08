ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vass, NC

Obituary for Mary Vee Rollins Whitaker of Vass

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Vee Rollins Whitaker, age 82, of Vass, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at her home. A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Johnson Grove Cemetery with Pastor Bill Davis officiating. Mary...

Obituary for Jane Brock Weatherly

Jane Brock Weatherly, 84, of the Sandhills area, passed peacefully at the FirstHealth Hospice House on Thursday, July 7th. Born in Magnolia, Mississippi, on June 22, 1938, she was the daughter of the late James Price Brock and Norma Jane Schilling Brock. Jane was raised the daughter of a Baptist minister and always kept her church as her home. After her high school graduation, she attended Blue Mountain College where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Music. After teaching middle school music in Mississippi, she went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Christian Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. After her post-graduate work, Jane worked as the director of the Baptist Student Union at Mary Washington University in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Obituary for Jerry Wayne Needham of Carthage

Jerry Wayne Needham, 72, of Carthage, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Jerry was a native of Moore County. He served his country in the National Guard Reserves Armor Division. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, and pa. Jerry was the son of late James (Jim) Calvin...
CARTHAGE, NC
Obituary for Ksenia Anna Manzo

Ksenia Anna Manzo, 18, passed away on July, 7, 2022. Ksenia was born in Tver, Russia on October 20, 2003. She grew up in Laurel Hill and Aberdeen, NC. She graduated Valedictorian from Father Vincent Capadanno High School on May 20, 2022. She was accepted into Central Carolina Community College in the Veterinarian Technician program. She worked for Carthage Animal Hospital and was part owner of K&K Canine Care, LLC Grooming Spa. She loved animals especially her dog Willie Manzo, who was in the accident with her. He is fine and safe at home with the family. Ksenia was a lovely young lady with a cheery disposition and a contagious smile. She had so much love for her family especially her siblings. She loved listening to Taylor Swift and watching Taylor Lautner from the Twilight Series.
ABERDEEN, NC
Moore Teacher Write-Ups: Erica Hammond

Erica Hammond has always loved children and has always been passionate about them. Her mom worked as a teacher’s assistant for many years, so it was only natural that she would become a teacher. Hammond teaches third grade at West End Elementary School and is known as Schmom (school...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Christmas For Moore to host information session

Christmas For Moore, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving residents of Moore County in need during the holiday season, is celebrating Christmas in July with its first information session. The group invites all who may be interested in volunteering or learning more about the program to register to attend on Saturday, July 30 at The Village Chapel Care Cottage, located at 55 Community Road, Pinehurst, from 9:30-11 a.m.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Thursday morning crash claims life

A Thursday morning crash outside of Southern Pines claimed a life. The accident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Highway 22. The accident involved a Nissan sedan and a dump truck. The female driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to Southern...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
cbs17

Flood warning issued for two towns, one county along Neuse River

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has issued two flood warnings Sunday morning in Johnston County. At 9:13 a.m., officials warned about the Neuse River flooding in Smithfield. It follows an earlier warning issued at 6:54 a.m. for Clayton and Johnston County. The National Weather Service says...
Bill Davis
WBTW News13

2 hurt in crash involving North Carolina trooper

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people, including a North Carolina state trooper, were involved in a crash Friday night in Fayetteville, according to the state highway patrol. The trooper was traveling on south on Highway 301 near Airport Road when NSCHP said an SUV hit the patrol vehicle. A...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Two Vehicle Accident Under Investigation

SELMA – Two vehicles collided nearly head-on Monday afternoon in the 1500 block of Jordan Narron Road off Buffalo Road. The driver of a small pickup truck claimed a Nissan passenger car was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane. The pickup driver said they slowed and moved as far...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Man Jailed For Attacking A German Shepard

According to cbs17.com, a North Carolina man is in jail after he was arrested for attacking a neighbor’s dog. He said he did so because it had attacked some chickens at his home. Bulmaro Santos-Sanchez of Lumberton was given a $560,000 secured bond. According to Sheriff’s office, the owners...
LUMBERTON, NC
WRAL News

Luke Bryan took a tumble while wiggling on stage in Raleigh Friday night

Raleigh, N.C. — Luke Bryan fell onto his backside but the show just went on Friday night at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. Video captured by fans close to the stage shows the singer's foot slip out from under him, but Bryant handled it with good humor. He lay on the ground, pumping his hips and continued to sing “That’s My Kind of Night,” even refusing a hand up from someone else on stage.
RALEIGH, NC

