Obituary for Mary Vee Rollins Whitaker of Vass

Ksenia Anna Manzo, 18, passed away on July, 7, 2022. Ksenia was born in Tver, Russia on October 20, 2003. She grew up in Laurel Hill and Aberdeen, NC. She graduated Valedictorian from Father Vincent Capadanno High School on May 20, 2022. She was accepted into Central Carolina Community College in the Veterinarian Technician program. She worked for Carthage Animal Hospital and was part owner of K&K Canine Care, LLC Grooming Spa. She loved animals especially her dog Willie Manzo, who was in the accident with her. He is fine and safe at home with the family. Ksenia was a lovely young lady with a cheery disposition and a contagious smile. She had so much love for her family especially her siblings. She loved listening to Taylor Swift and watching Taylor Lautner from the Twilight Series.

ABERDEEN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO