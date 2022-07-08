ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Inside The Ned, An Exclusive New Club and Hotel Opens in NoMad

cititour.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated in the Johnston Building, named after Caroline A Johnston, you will find the Ned Nomad, formerly the NoMad Hotel. The property includes Ned’s Club, a members only club, along with access to a rooftop bar and terrace restaurant. Ned’s Club features space where members can eat, drink...

cititour.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cititour.com

Exciting New Brunch Options in New York City

Patti Ann’s on Vanderbilt Street in Prospect Heights is offering some exciting brunch options. While the menu is still a work in progress, there are several offerings worth noting. There is a wonderful assortment of pastries. Think classic blueberry scones topped with blueberry glaze, raspberry crullers that are light and airy topped with fresh berries, and delicious banana bread chock full of walnuts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Mysterious Windowless Buildings in New York City

Walking the streets of New York City, passersby might notice that most of the buildings they pass are meant to be inviting: storefronts draw customers in, brownstone stoops welcome neighbors inside, and office building windows allow onlookers to observe thousands hard at work. But mixed into the densely built ecosystem of New York City are buildings that seem out of place. These “monoliths,” with towering concrete and stone walls that have few or no windows are uninviting and almost standoffish. The blank walls of these windowless buildings, though, hide incredible secrets as the diverse and sometimes surprising functions of these buildings often motivate their impenetrable appearance. Uncover the secrets that hide within these ten mysterious and monolithic windowless buildings in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Restaurant Radar: Jose Andres' Zaytinya is Poised to Open in NoMad

Chef Jose Andres’ tribute to Mediterranean cuisine, Zaytinya, is set to open at the new Ritz Carlton in NoMad. A sneak peek reveals a sprawling space that looks amazing with a curved wall of blue discs above the bar and lots of different shaped lanterns dangling from the ceiling along with lovely blond wood tables and chairs. The space also includes a wine wall and arched mirrors. If it’s anything like the DC version of Zaytinya, diners can expect dishes that span the Mediterranean from hommus with a Yemenite spin to a salad of barley rusk, tomato, cucumber and feta from Crete, and grilled lamb chops with tzakiti and harissa from Greece. We’re getting hungry just thinking about it!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Former NYC Gangster Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano Joins Bloomdaddy Show Today

Former Gambino crime family underboss Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano joins the Bloomdaddy Show at 3:50 this afternoon detailing the life of crime he once led, and the decision to turn government witness which ultimately broke up the the mafia in New York City. Gravano will also discuss his work in film as he has produced a series loosely based on his life as a member of the New York mob.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Apartment Therapy

NYC’s Smallest Apartment Is 55 Square Feet and Costs $1,400 per Month

NYC has always been an expensive place to live, and with accommodations that are laughably small. This is no joke, though: there is a 55-square-foot rental that costs $1,400 per month. SoHo-based real estate agent Erik Conover recently posted on Instagram about New York City’s smallest micro apartment located at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Legendary hot dog restaurant Papaya King faces possible closure

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Papaya King was the first. It’s often been imitated but never equaled, according to its many fans. But now a wrecking ball is on the menu instead of its signature hot dogs and fruity drinks. “I grew up on the Upper East Side and Papaya has been a staple […]
MANHATTAN, NY
norwoodnews.org

The New York Lottery Announces Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx

The New York Lottery announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the July 5 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $37,871.50, was purchased at Fordham Lucky 7, located at 152 East 188th Street, #154 in The Bronx. The lottery previously announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#The Nomad#The Ned Nomad#The Nomad Hotel#Ned S Club#The Club Bar#Italian
bronxmama.com

Free Bronx Summer Concert Series at Orchard Beach

This summer, head to Orchard Beach for the Bronx Summer Concert Series. The next concert will take place on Sunday July 10 from 1pm-5pm. We will add more events to our event calendar as they are posted. For more information, visit here.
BRONX, NY
matadornetwork.com

7 Outstanding Italian Restaurants in New York City

While there’s no denying the nostalgia trip of dinner along Arthur Avenue or Mulberry Street, followed by pastry shopping and a sidewalk cup of espresso, many of New York City’s best Italian restaurants are located outside of Little Italy. Neighborhoods like Corona, Williamsburg, and South Ozone Park may have changed drastically since the days of $1.50 subway fare, but there are still dozens of old-school New York City Italian restaurants where the atmosphere is almost identical to what it was when the restaurants first opened – some as far back as the mid-1900s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Seafood
Thrillist

Jimmy John's Finally Expands Into NYC with a New Brooklyn Location

New Yorkers will have one more options to choose from when craving a delicious sandwich. The famous sandwich chain Jimmy John's just opened its first NYC location in Brooklyn, and it's ready to welcome hungry guests seven days a week. Offering delicious sandwiches made with the brand's signature fresh-baked French bread and all-natural, hand-sliced meats, cheeses, and veggies, Jimmy John's is open every day from 10 am–10 pm.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Unclaimed Baggage showcases items found in lost luggage

NEW YORK -- Ever wondered what's in all that lost luggage found at airports? An event in New York City this weekend will give you an idea.The company Unclaimed Baggage is in the city as part of its 50-state tour to celebrate 50 years in business.Unclaimed Baggage partners with airlines to sell and donate lost items that were never claimed.Many of those items were on display at Carmine and Bleecker streets Saturday.Participants could take part in games and raffles and check out some odd items."We have our Mobile Museum of Found Treasures, which displays just a few of the craziest things we've ever found in lost bags. Items from a live rattlesnake to shrunken heads, you name it, we've probably found it," said Sonni Hood, with Unclaimed Baggage.Sunday, Unclaimed Baggage will host a silent auction at the Greenpoint Terminal Market for a suitcase with items worth $5,000.The proceeds will go to the Bowery Mission, which supports New Yorkers experiencing homelessness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

This Couple Couldn't Find Black-Owned Restaurants So They Launched EatOkra, A Business Directory For Black Businesses

After having a hard time identifying Black-owned food stores and restaurants in their Brooklyn neighborhood, Anthony and Janique Edwards decided to do something about it. Okra is often used as a binding agent in stews and soups, making the meal more substantial and satisfying. Over time, the vegetable has become a staple in soul food items not only because of its practicality but also for its sustenance.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Winning lottery ticket worth nearly $300,000 sold in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in Brooklyn won hundreds of thousands of dollars in Saturday’s drawing, officials said. A second-prize ticket worth $297,827 was sold at the Met Food store on St. John’s Place in Brooklyn, lottery officials said. The winning numbers of the drawing are 24 – 25 – 33 – 51 – 52- 59 with a Bonus Number of 20.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Coney Island Boardwalk Pop-Up Party Shooting Wounds 5

A popular New York City beach boardwalk became a crime scene overnight after a gunman opened fire on a what police officials describe as a pop-up party early Sunday morning. At least five people were being treated at Brooklyn hospitals for injuries sustained from a shooting on Coney Island, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

On the Record with NYC Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch: New Yorkers ‘irked’ by the return of alternate side parking

NEW YORK (PIX11)– It’s been about a week since alternate side parking returned to its pre-pandemic frequency, and, so far, New Yorkers have not been so cooperative, officials said. NYC Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the agency is working on getting car owners more compliant with the new frequency so the department can clean up […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

On the Record with Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and Assistant DA Nicole Blumberg : Supporting survivors

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg launched the new Special Victims Division this summer to help survivors of sensitive crimes. The unit within the district attorney’s office will focus on sex crimes, human trafficking, domestic violence, child abuse, and elder abuse cases. It will include full-time Assistant D.A.s, as well as investigators, analysts, and […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy