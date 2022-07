PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing is hosting the Navy’s Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192 “Golden Dragons” based out of Naval Air Station Lemoore, California to conduct dissimilar air combat training (DACT) from July 11-15 and 18-22. VFA-192’s F-18 Super Hornets will fly in collaborative exercises with the 142nd Wing’s F-15 Eagles during the two-weeks of DACT. This specified training provides realistic combat scenarios for pilots to hone advanced aerial tactics that may be used against potential adversaries. The exercise is an essential and required component to ensure military readiness in support of the base’s national and state missions.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO