(The Center Square) – Maryland residents can look forward to improving water quality and habitat, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The Republican governor, who is in the final months of his second term, announced that $18.8 million is being put into the Chesapeake Bay Restoration Fund. The influx of cash will be used to build local resilience to climate change impacts at 77 sites spread out among 22 projects.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO