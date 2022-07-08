Pushin Prison: Gunna Denied Bond For A Second Time In YSL Rico Case

Source: Fulton County PD / Fulton County Sheriff’s Department

Gunna’s future is looking dimmer by the day. He was recently denied bond for the second time in his YSL RICO case.

As per TMZ, the College Park, Ga. native received some more bad news this week regarding his legal woes. Judge Ural D. Glanville denied Gunna’s request for a bond opportunity which potentially leaves the rapper behind bars until his case goes to trial in January of 2023. Naturally, the ruling was disappointing to not only him and his family but also his legal team.

In an exclusive statement to TMZ Hip Hop, Gunna’s attorney Steve Sadow expressed his frustration with the proceedings. “Sergio Kitchens a/k/a Gunna and the defense team are very disappointed in the denial of bond. Gunna produced substantial evidence that bond was warranted for him” he said. “The prosecution again produced no evidence at all; instead, it chose to rely on vague and non-specific allegations and speculation through the statements of the prosecutor alone.”

In May 2022, Gunna and Young Thug were among 28 persons associated with Young Stoner Life Records who were charged in a 56-count Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) indictment. On May 11, 2022, he turned himself in and was booked on a charge of Conspiracy to violate a RICO Act.

Last month, Gunna penned a letter from jail stating “just a bed & a shower, no windows just walls. Can’t see or talk to anyone. I’m writing now & still praying everyday. I was raised to fight fire with water, even tho my country’s amendments have failed me! PROTECT BLACK ART!”.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

