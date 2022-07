BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana residents are encouraged to renew any important documents before disaster hits so they are prepared in case documentation is needed. The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said that tropical storms and hurricanes can cause widespread damage and valid, unexpired documents may be required for disaster recovery assistance. Driver’s licenses, identification cards or certificates and vehicle registrations should be stored in a waterproof container that can be easily accessed.

