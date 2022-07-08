Midday Fix: Details on the BTN Big 10K

6 guajillo chiles, seeded and soaked in warm water. Remove seeds from guajillo chiles and soak in hot water, covered for about 30 minutes to soften them. Add guajillos to a blender with 2 tablespoons of soaking water to create a smooth paste. Add paste to softened butter and mix well. Refrigerate chile butter until ready to use. In a small sauce pan add heavy whipping cream and reduce over medium heat until slightly thickened. Reduce heat to low and slowly add chile butter, a little at a time. Season with salt and keep warm. Add olive oil to a saute pan over high heat, add garlic and cook until edges just start to turn golden brown, add shrimp and cook until done all the way through. Remove from the heat and add lemon juice, being careful not to splash yourself. Add chile butter and toss shrimp thoroughly, making sure to do this off the fire. Place on top of blue corn polenta.
