Adopt-A-Pet: Animal Care League

Great family home just a block from downtown Elburn! Enjoy the huge country kitchen with hardwood floors, center island and eating area. Laundry and half bath just off of kitchen. Family room and dining room combine to make a nice-sized living space, with new carpeting and tons of natural light! Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the second floor. Enjoy the summer evenings on the front porch. Fenced-in yard, Byerhof Park is right across the street! Basement provides plenty of storage space! Radon mitigation system already installed! Roof - 2016; HVAC - 2020; Windows - 2021; Hot water heater - 2019; Water softener - 2019; New carpet - 2021; Dishwasher - 2022.
