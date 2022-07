A day of celebration in Wasco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We have been so lucky so far this month with temps below 100 the past 10 days. This is going to change starting Monday. We have issued a Heat Advisory until 10pm tonight with Valley temps near 105. We will cool down a little Wednesday and Thursday, then right back up near 105 by the weekend. Stay hydrated if working outside and make sure to take frequent breaks when needed.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO