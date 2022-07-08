ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews, SC

Andrews sends 4 teams to Dixie Youth state tournaments

By Danny Kelly dkelly@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANDREWS — Andrews will be well-represented at Dixie Youth state tournaments this July. Andrews had four teams qualify for Dixie Youth state tournaments — in softball, the Darlings, Belles and Ponytails qualified, and in baseball, the Dixie Boys qualified. “We have some great athletes here in our...

The Post and Courier

Upcoming Events/July

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of July. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support. If you...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
communitytimessc.com

James Family Returning To Jamestown After COVID-19 Hiatus

Florence, SC - June 29, 2022. Emerging from health and safety concerns that have gripped our nation since the COVID-19 Pandemic began, and after nearly two years of Virtual Reunions, the James Family Heritage Reunion will return to Florence to host an in-person Family Reunion. The family is excited to host its Reunion on the grounds of Bowers Chapel United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11AM EDT, a stone’s throw away from Jamestown, the family’s heirs’ property. Still riding the exciting winds of the recent 150th Anniversary celebration of the establishment of Jamestown, where the family commemorated the event by minting a Limited Edition Coin Set, family members from near and far will once again gather to embrace, fellowship, and give thanks for a renewed opportunity, post-pandemic, to visit, walk and honor the land.
JAMESTOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Lidl's next 2 Charleston-area stores under review as work stops

Two new discount grocery stores in the Charleston area are still on their way. But when they'll open is now an open question. The German-owned chain Lidl recently built a new store in the Cedar Grove Shopping Center on Dorchester Road in North Charleston and it has been renovating and expanding a vacant space in Bowman Place Shopping Center near Johnnie Dodds Boulevard and Bowman Road in Mount Pleasant. In recent weeks, though, construction activity at both locations has been halted.
CHARLESTON, SC
