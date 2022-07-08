ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

N.C. couple invent device to prevent school shootings

By Amanda Rose
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. — Stepping into the Johnson home, there is a cutout of a wild animal that is sure to grab anyone's attention. But don't worry, Sita and Ed Johnson call the rhino a "gentle giant." What You Need To Know. School safety is a concern for parents...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 61

Joe Edwards
2d ago

Every entrance to every school needs to be EXACTLY like the entrance going into a Courthouse. The county Sheriff's will hve to post a deputy at the entrance, as well. Will it be expensive? Yes, at first, but then it will be manageable like all things the government adds expenditure wise, every year. *Some countries may get a slash in USA aid to help pay for it... truly, sorry. I don't like the fact that this has become necessary but the longer we wait to implement it, the more deaths there will be. #WakeUpAmerica

Reply(16)
31
Harley Brittain
2d ago

The court houses are protected with metal detectors and a guard or 2. So why are Our Schools Protected Like this??? Money.... Well if money is what it takes to keep Our Children Safe!!! Why haven't officials already done it??? They came up with the money to protect Our Government!!! Why can't they protect our children!!!!?????

Reply(2)
15
AJ Hone
2d ago

Joe Edwards... i don't understand why so much emphasis is put on this type of situation when truly it is a sad outcome no doubt, however there are more deaths on the highway from drunk drivers, drugged drivers and even texting while driving yet it seems the law never enforces some kind of severe punishment to stop that. just sayin' .

Reply
7
