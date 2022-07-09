New Haven protesters call for stricter policies after man is paralyzed in police custody

Protesters marched to the New Haven Police Department headquarters to call for stricter policies after a man was left paralyzed in police custody.

Randy Cox, 36, was in the back of a police transport van when he slid headfirst into one of the walls. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. He was only given aid after he was placed into a jail cell.

News 12’s Shosh Bedrosian spoke with a lot of people who live in New Haven who say what is striking about the incident is that it was all caught on camera. They say the hardest part was seeing officers force Cox into a wheelchair while he could barely hold his neck up.

Protesters marched over a mile from Stetson Library to the police department to demand stricter policies and procedures to keep prisoners safe.

On Thursday , the new chief of police in New Haven enacted policies and procedures to render aid when someone asks for it and securing prisoners in seatbelts.

Cox is still in the hospital - and although he's no longer on a ventilator – he cannot speak.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Cox, says Cox's civil rights were violated and he's now under his mother's care full time.

"Because of the actions and inactions of the New Haven Police Department, she has to wait on her baby boy like an infant," said Crump.

Connecticut State Police have opened a criminal investigation into the incident and five officers are on paid leave.