PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX Kiana Burks) - The Mayor’s Cup Regatta put on a show in Plattsburgh Saturday. The one-day celebration kicked-off in the morning with free kayak rides and a 5k fun run. Events throughout the day included volleyball, sand sculpture and cornhole competitions. The sailboats were the main attraction, bringing in racers from around the world. Competitive races held in; Cruising, Racing, and Multihull. Event organizers say the event is the perfect way to raise money for local projects and groups while bringing the community together.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO