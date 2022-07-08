ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Dave Chappelle Quietly Drops A New Special On Netflix 

By Christopher Smith
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3nBW_0gZXZvxd00
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A new special from Dave Chappelle quietly made its debut on Netflix on Thursday. The new project chronicles the comedian’s speech to students at a naming ceremony at his alma mater in Washington D.C.

Dave Chappelle is out to continue to make some points, as evidenced In his latest special for Netflix. The special, entitled What’s In A Name? takes from the previously unreleased speech that he gave while appearing at the naming ceremony for the new theater at the Duke Ellington School For The Arts. The theater was slated to be named after him, in light of his alumni status and also in consideration of his being a part of the group that raised the most money for the new building. Chappelle wasn’t overly received with warmth at the June ceremony, due to the continued backlash from his jokes that focused on the transgender community in his previous special, The Closer.

The 40-minute speech begins with Chappelle stating that the new theater won’t bear his name. It would later be called The Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression. The comedian references a Q&A session that he attended at the school in November 2021 at the height of the controversy, which saw students criticizing him for persisting in making jokes that target transgender people. Chappelle would detail what happened in the speech but double down on defending himself. “The more you say I can’t say something, the more urgent it is for me to say it,” he said. “And it has nothing to do with what you’re saying I can’t say. It has everything to do with my right, my freedom, of artistic expression. That is valuable to me.”

He would criticize the media’s role in reporting the situation without nuance, comparing it to reporting that a large rabbit shot a man in the face, but leaving out the detail that it was a Bugs Bunny cartoon. Chappelle would wrap up the speech by stating that those students who had criticized him were “instruments of oppression” influenced by older figures. “I didn’t get mad at them,” he said. “They’re kids. They’re freshmen. They’re not ready yet. They don’t know.”

Photo: Getty

Dave Chappelle Quietly Drops A New Special On Netflix  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ComicBook

The Boys Is Bringing Back a Main Cast Member in Season 4, But With a New Twist

Even though the Season 3 finale of The Boys left a member of the original cast deceased, it won't be the last fans see of the character. The only difference is the actor who portrayed the character throughout the majority of the first three seasons is coming back with a different take after they were replaced for parts of Season 3. If you're confused, don't worry, we'll sort it all out for you in no time. But you will want to make sure you're fully caught up on Season 3 because there will be spoilers.
TV SERIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Bashful Girl Turned Into!

Before this girl in pink turned into an actress and a shining singer, she was just a pre-teen at brunch posing with her mini purse and growing up in Charlottesville, Virginia. This brunette beauty made her film feature debut in "The New Romantic" starring Jessica Barden, but she's definitely most known for playing the outgoing and extroverted high school girl in a hit drama series, alongside Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Entertainment
spoilertv.com

Moonhaven - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Moonhaven has started airing on AMC. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the...
TV SERIES
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
256
Followers
3K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy