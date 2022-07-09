ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

Teen girl struck by a bullet after shots fired into apartment, Cabarrus County sheriff says

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A girl is in critical condition after being struck by a bullet Friday morning in Cabarrus County after someone shot into apartments, officials said.

Bullets entered the bedroom where the 13-year-old girl was sleeping, a family friend said.

The shooting happened at about 2:50 a.m. at the Patriot’s Pointe apartments on Zion Church Road, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said.

“It makes me mad because it’s selfish,” said the family friend, who didn’t want to be identified. “What if it was your child or your sister or your aunt?”

The family friend drove from Durham to be with the child’s mother.

“(The mom) heard her hollering for her and when she went in there, she (saw) she had been shot,” the friend said.

No arrests have been made.

“If you have seen something, tell it because it’s her daughter today, but it could be yours tomorrow,” the friend said.

No further information has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

(Watch below: Woman killed, 3 others hurt after van plows into runners at Avery County race, troopers say)

