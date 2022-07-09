ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot on CTA Red Line at 69th Street

 3 days ago

Man shot, critically wounded on CTA Red Line 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot on the CTA Red Line early Friday evening.

The shooting happened onboard a Red Line train at the 69th Street stop.

Police said the 21-year-old victim was was approached by an assailant who pulled a gun and shot him. The victim was struck on the shoulder and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was initially reported in fair condition.

A person of interest was transported to the area for questioning, police said.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported police were seen searching a nearby alley and building for the suspect before he was apprehended. Police and the CTA said the person of interest was quickly identified through the CTA's camera network.

"CPD and CTA will continue working together to enhance safety throughout the entire system. This includes the use of video technology that allows both the CPD and CTA to monitor activity and respond quickly to active incidents," police and the CTA said in a joint statement. "Riders are reminded that if they see anything suspicious, to please call 911 so police can respond."

The Chicago Transit Authority said Red Line trains were halted between 63rd and 95th streets following the shooting.

CHECK: CTA Updates

Trains were moving again late in the 8 p.m. hour.

