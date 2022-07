This month’s Employee Spotlight features Molli O’Berry. Molli joined our Tech Credit Union family in 2021. “Molli’s positive attitude towards her work and her member service is what makes Molli one of our key Member Service Representatives. Molli is always willing to help anyway she can and her team members know that they can always count on her. We are very proud to have Molli on our team." – Kevin Kickert, Crown Point Branch Manager.

CROWN POINT, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO