ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Scientists dismiss Coyote Peterson's 'large primate skull' discovery as fake

By Nicoletta Lanese
LiveScience
LiveScience
 3 days ago

A "large primate skull" was allegedly found in British Columbia by American YouTuber Coyote Peterson, according to social media posts he shared on Thursday (July 7). In those posts, Peterson wrote that he had hid the discovery "for several weeks" from government officials and any others who might "try to cease [sic] our footage" of the excavation. However, experts told Live Science that Peterson's claim is highly suspect and that secretly extracting and transporting animal remains across national borders may be illegal.

"I'm sure these pics will be taken down… as will probably the video by government or state park officials… but the skull is safe," the posts read. "I don't know if its what you all think it might be… but I cannot explain finding a primate skull in the Pac Northwest without wondering! What do you believe?" (There are no large primates that currently live in North America — other than humans — and though tales of elusive forest-dwelling hominids such as Bigfoot have persisted for centuries, there is no evidence to suggest such creatures exist.)

Peterson, best known for his YouTube channel "Brave Wilderness" and for hosting a series called "Coyote Peterson: Brave the Wild" on Animal Planet, also wrote that he'd release footage of the skull on YouTube this weekend. But in the meantime, scientists have reacted to his alleged discovery on Twitter, questioning the credibility of the claim and suggesting that Peterson's actions — as described in his posts — may cross ethical and legal lines.

Jonathan Kolby, a science consultant and National Geographic Explorer with expertise in wildlife trade, wrote that "Smuggling any primate specimens into the United States, even if 'found' in the wild is illegal. Pinging @COYOTEPETERSON for your information.... because @USFWS or @CBP might not be ok with this, even if you think you found Bigfoot...."

Related: Ancient surgical implant or modern-day fake? Peru skull leaves mystery.

Yinan Wang, a graduate student in the Geospatial Intelligence program at Johns Hopkins University, geologist and author of " The 50 State Fossils: A Guidebook for Aspiring Paleontologists " (Schiffer Publishing, Ltd., 2018), noted that Peterson's skull closely resembles a cast of a gorilla skull that's available for purchase on AliExpress. In the tweet, Wang includes a side-by-side comparison of the AliExpress product and the photos shared by Peterson.

"This is undoubtedly a gorilla skull, as is obvious from numerous anatomical details, and as verified by a list of experts," Darren Naish, a vertebrate paleontologist and science communicator in the U.K., told Live Science in an email. "Also, it seems to be identical to commercially available casts of a specific gorilla skull."

"We can straight away shut down the idea that it might be a real skull of an unknown primate. Nope. It's a cast of a known species," Naish said.

In his posts, Peterson said that he's still in possession of the skull and that the specimen is safe and awaiting primatologist review. The "secure location" of the skull isn't specified, but if it's in the U.S., Peterson's posts would suggest that he somehow smuggled the specimen across the U.S.-Canadian border.

If the skull were indeed genuine, such an act would be illegal, because transporting "biological specimens" and wildlife products or parts — like bones — into the U.S. typically requires permits from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and/or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection .

Furthermore, "the movement of primate specimens is regulated by CITES" — an international treaty aimed at ensuring that international trade of wild animal and plant specimens does not threaten the survival of those species, Naish told Live Science. "You might argue, then, that it's very irresponsible to imply that a person might find a primate specimen in the wild and then just move it around."

See more

And if Peterson found the skull in a national park in Canada, his actions would be illegal under the Canada National Parks Act and National Park General Regulations, according to Parks Canada . These regulations state that it's unlawful to remove any "natural objects" from a park without a permit, and that trafficking wildlife, living or dead, from a park is also an offense. And in a scenario where the skull could be considered a fossil, laws in British Columbia forbid individuals from collecting vertebrate fossils and require that any "unusual or rare specimens" be reported to the Royal B.C. Museum, a local museum or the B.C. Fossil Management Office, the Government of British Columbia states .

RELATED STORIES

Kayakers find 8000-year-old human skull in Minnesota

Looted skulls and human remains are being sold in black markets on Facebook

Closest living relative of extinct 'Bigfoot' found

On top of the theoretical questions of legality, the "conspiracy-mongering" language in Peterson's posts worsens the situation, Naish said.

"I'm told that Coyote Peterson does this sort of thing fairly often as clickbait, and that this is a stunt done to promote an upcoming video," Naish said. "Maybe this is meant to be taken as harmless fun. But in an age where anti-scientific feelings and conspiracy culture are a serious problem it — again — really isn't a good look. I think this stunt has backfired."

Originally published on Live Science.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Oldest, deepest recesses of the universe revealed in Nasa’s first James Webb image

Nasa and the James Webb Space Telescope just peered billions of years further into the past than ever before, and brought photos home for all to see. Around 6.20pm EDT, US President Joe Biden revealed the very first public image taken by the Webb telescope, a sea of distant galaxies and brilliant spiky stars, the most distant view yet of the Cosmos. The image was presented on a screen at the White House along with comments by Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson. “Mr President, if you held a grain of sand on the tip of your finger at arms length, that...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Giant meat-eating dinosaur had a fancy skull and wee arms like T. rex

A newfound species of carnivorous dinosaur had disproportionately small arms, suggesting that this particular anatomical quirk — shared by the mighty but flimsy-armed Tyrannosaurus rex — may have been more common among large predatory dinosaurs than previously thought. The newly described species, Meraxes gigas, is named after the...
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
disneydining.com

FBI has reportedly Joined Amber Heard Investigation

The FBI is reportedly joining an investigation already underway against actress Amber Heard. Last month, the jury in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial delivered a crushing verdict: Johnny Depp had proven all three claims in his case against his ex-wife, while Heard, on the other hand, had only proven one of her claims.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Naish
Person
Coyote Peterson
LiveScience

How many people can Earth support?

There are nearly 8 billion people (opens in new tab) living on Earth today, but our planet wasn't always so crowded. Around 300,000 years ago, when Homo sapiens likely first appeared, our total population was small, between 100 and 10,000 people. There were so few people at the start, that it took approximately 35,000 years for the human population to double in size, according to Joel E. Cohen, head of the Laboratory of Populations at the Rockefeller University and Columbia University in New York City. After the invention of agriculture between 15,000 and 10,000 years ago, when there were between 1 million and 10 million individuals on Earth, it took 1,500 years for the human population to double. By the 16th century, the time needed for the population to double dropped to 300 years. And by the turn of the 19th century, it took a mere 130 years.
AGRICULTURE
LiveScience

8,200-year-old burials in Russia contain pendants crafted from human bone

Nearly a century ago, archaeologists excavating a 8,200-year-old graveyard in northwestern Russia took note of a number of bone and animal-tooth pendants buried with the Stone Age people entombed there. But when researchers recently began to re-analyze the bone pendants to determine which species of animal each came from, they were in for a shock.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

NASA spacecraft touched an asteroid, and the surface was 'fluffy'

NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission unleashed an unexpected explosion when it touched down on asteroid Bennu in October 2020 to collect a precious sample to carry home to Earth. Mission scientists have described the dramatic sample retrieval, which led to surprising discoveries about the asteroid's nature, in two new studies. And the results aren't just intriguing: The researchers say that the findings might have implications for a possible future deflection mission, should the 1,640-feet-wide (500 meters) Bennu (opens in new tab) (one of the riskiest known near-Earth asteroids (opens in new tab)) ever threaten to impact the planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skulls#The Skull#Primates#Live Science
LiveScience

Best milk alternative: plant-based options for smoothies, cereals and hot drinks

With more and more products entering the market, picking the best milk alternative is not as straightforward as it used to be. And there are many reasons why plant-based milks have enjoyed a boom in popularity. Those with lactose intolerance, milk allergy and inflammatory bowel disease may choose them for health reasons. For vegans, ethical concerns are often the primary motive, while some individuals simply don’t enjoy the taste of cow’s milk.
INDUSTRY
LiveScience

These are the best ab rollers for carving an iron core, tried and tested

Sit-ups and crunches have had their time in the sun, so now’s the time to diversify your core workouts with the help of the best ab rollers. Yes, it’s fun to try something new – variety is the spice of life after all. But there are also scientific reasons to switch up your training if you’re wondering how to get a stronger core (opens in new tab).
WORKOUTS
LiveScience

Claims of new 'tropical ozone hole' raise controversy

A scientist recently claimed that he'd discovered a gargantuan hole in the ozone layer that first appeared above the tropics in the 1980s but went unacknowledged until now. However, upon his research being published, the scientist received swift criticism from experts who flagged his study as deeply flawed. "I am...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
LiveScience

Six diets that fight disease

While diets are often associated with weight loss, there are also some diets that fight many of the diseases that are crippling our health services. Some of the benefits of these diets include lowering blood pressure, as well as improving mental wellbeing and overall health. Here we look at six...
FITNESS
LiveScience

What is a milk allergy?

Cow’s milk allergy is one of the most common food allergies in infants and adults, but not many people know what causes it or how it shows. Milk allergy is sometimes confused with lactose intolerance, but while these conditions are both triggered by consuming dairy products, they don’t share the same causes or symptoms. They also require different treatments.
HEALTH
LiveScience

What to eat after wisdom teeth removal

The removal of wisdom teeth, also called third molars, is one of the most common surgical procedures in the US. We spend an estimated $3 billion a year having 10 million wisdom teeth taken out, according to the American Public Health Association. This can come with some degree of discomfort, so if you’re wondering what to eat after wisdom teeth removal, you’ve come to the right place.
LIFESTYLE
LiveScience

LiveScience

73K+
Followers
5K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy