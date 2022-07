At approximately 8:24 a.m. Saturday, July 9, the Vail Public Safety Communications Center received a call reporting the sighting of a body in Gore Creek near the East Vail park-n-ride lot at the Interstate 70 milemarker 180 interchange. Vail Police, Vail Fire, Vail Mountain Rescue and Eagle County Paramedic Services responded to the scene and located the body of a 40-year-old female victim. The name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin is notified. The female was not local to this area.

VAIL, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO